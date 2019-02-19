Mainfreight : Australian air exports – are you across the changes? | Feb 2019

From the 1st of March 2019, piece level X-Ray screening of all cargo will be required on all international air freight travelling from Australia. These changes are being implemented by the Australian Government as a means to strengthen security on outbound air cargo.

Who will this impact?

Anyone exporting from Australia via air (all general and perishable cargo)

How will Mainfreight handle these changes?

Mainfreight has purchased and installed X-Ray screening equipment and metal detectors for screening across all of our East Coast branches

Our smaller and rural branches are working closely with alternative service providers such as the CTOs to manage this new requirement

Our team have undergone training and are ready to support our customers through this change in our industry

How will this impact me?

Please be aware that as a direct result of these changes there will be additional costs associated with these services along with potential delays and/or increased cut off times. We will continue to keep you updated of these changes as the full impact of the new regulations take effect.

How can I find out more?

For more information and updates on this change please visit Home Affairs Air Cargo Security. Alternatively our teams are available to take your calls or enquires, so please feel free to reach out to your local branch.