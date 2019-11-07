Log in
Mainfreight : Brexit postponement

0
11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST

The European Union (EU) has agreed to the request of the UK government to postpone the Brexit again. The new Brexit date will now be January 31, 2020. However, the Brexit could happen earlier if the British parliament and the European parliament approve the withdrawal agreement before the end of January.

Whatever the scenario will be, Mainfreight is prepared. When a hard Brexit becomes a fact, it is vital that your organisation is fully prepared. In the manual below, you will find information that will assist you in how to handle the correct customs clearance after the Brexit.

If you need any help regarding the Brexit please contact one of our local teams.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:19:02 UTC
