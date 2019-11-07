Mainfreight : Brexit postponement

The European Union (EU) has agreed to the request of the UK government to postpone the Brexit again. The new Brexit date will now be January 31, 2020. However, the Brexit could happen earlier if the British parliament and the European parliament approve the withdrawal agreement before the end of January.

Whatever the scenario will be, Mainfreight is prepared. When a hard Brexit becomes a fact, it is vital that your organisation is fully prepared. In the manual below, you will find information that will assist you in how to handle the correct customs clearance after the Brexit.

If you need any help regarding the Brexit please contact one of our local teams.