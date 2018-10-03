Mainfreight : Genk Official Opening

Mainfreight Genk had an official opening on Tuesday 25 September 2018. Customers, team members and special guests were invited to attend this special occasion.

The opening started with a traditional 'kiwi' welcome. Inspirational words were spoken by our guest speakers Greg Andrews (New Zealand Ambassador Belgium), Wim Dries (mayor of Genk) and Bart Bosman (Managing Director DAF Trucks Belgium and Luxemburg). Greg Andrews told how proud he is that a kiwi company went from zero to a world wide logistics service provider. Wim Dries believes in a 'think globally, act locally' mindset. He talked about how the city of Genk must strive for sustainable production, local employment and social engagement of companies in the region. Bart Bosmans is well versed on the developments in sustainable transport and told us all about the future of environment-friendly transport. Jo De Wolf (CEO Montea), Marc Meylaers (chairman VKW Limburg) and Wim Dries held a panel discussion about sustainably community. In terms of investing in a local, sustainable community, Mainfreight donated the 'Mickey Mouse - De Sleutel' school in Genk 500 euros.

The Maori group that gave us a traditional kiwi welcome, also taught us how to do the haka. Group Managing Director Don Braid, along with Maarten Vannoppen (Branch Manager Genk) and Ben Fitts (CEO Europe), officially opened the branch by revealing the Mainfreight rock. The rock represents the strength of our family, culture and long standing commitment to the people of the region.

We see the importance of being as close to our customers as possible. Not only are we opening up in more countries; we're developing new services and locations within each region and each country. By being as close as possible to our customers we can deliver sooner, more efficiently and more often. This physical closeness also means we can understand our customers' businesses better, make fast decisions and recognise opportunities which simply aren't apparent when doing business at a distance.

Interested in how Mainfreight Genk can help growing your business? Contact our team today!