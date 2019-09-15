Log in
Mainfreight : Japan is ready to move your cargo

09/15/2019 | 09:32am EDT

Our team in Japan knows their business and is ready to help yours!
Our air freight operation and customer service function put into Fukuoka, and sales offices mainly set up on Central Japan.

Japan is the world's third largest economy after the US and China. Our team offers a full spectrum of Air & Ocean services, including Airfreight, Ocean LCL & FCL, customs services, logistics, transportation and consolidations.

At Mainfreight Japan, we are part of an international network of air and ocean transport import-export, allowing us to operate on a global scale. We assure the utmost reliability and speed, managing to satisfy any request with care and precision. We have experienced and dedicated professionals who are able to provide innovative logistics solutions in many specialized industry sectors, including high tech product, foodstuff & beverage, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, FMCG, project cargo and so on.

Our comprehensive package of supply chain solutions enables you to optimize and visualize your supply chain performance and add the value to your product, addressing the global market challenges of today.

For further information or enquiries, please contact our local team or visit us:

Mainfreight Tokyo

Higashi Nihonbashi Green Bldg Annex. 8/F, 2-8-5 Higashi Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0004

T: +81 (0)3 6688 5607 | F: +81 (0)3 6688 5608

Mainfreight Fukuoka

Nishitetsu Otemon Building 3/F, 2-1-10 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka 810-0074

T: +81 (0)92 406 3900 | F: +81 (0)92 406 3901

Mainfreight Nagoya (Sales office)

Mitsuba Building 2/F, 3-7-15 Matsubara, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0017

T: +81 (0)52 265 6794

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 13:31:01 UTC
