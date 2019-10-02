Mainfreight : Label service to Russia

If you are exporting to Russia, you probably know all about Russia's new law, obligating certain products to have the individual honest digital mark. The digital individual mark should be placed on each piece which is sold in Russia.

At first it was only tobacco. Slowly but certainly, more products were added to the list. Here's a timeline where you can see which products are obligated at the moment and which ones will be obligated in the nearby future.

Timeline

March 2019

Registration has begun in the marking system of shops and manufacturers engaged in the production and turnover of tobacco products

June 2019

The information system for marking fur products has been transferred to the National Digital Marking System Honest SIGN

Compulsory labeling of shoe products, an experiment on the labeling of perfumes and toilet water, as well as registration of turnover participants for working with drugs from the list of high-cost nosologies began

September 2019

An experiment of wheelchairs is conducted from September 1, 2019 to June 1, 2021

December 2019

Perfumes and toilet water, most light industry products, cameras and tires will be marked

January 2020

Compulsory labeling of drugs begins

Tailor made solutions

Mainfreight fulfills all requirements that are specified by the Russian government. Due to our own developed open system, we are extremely flexible and can support you with a tailor made solution. In our process, we have several automatic and manual checks to make sure that the right label is attached on your products.

So are you exporting to Russia but not aware of all the new requirements? Mainfreight is here to answer all your questions or support you with your freight. Contact us by sending an email to russia@nl.mainfreight.com.