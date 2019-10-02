Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mainfreight Limited    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mainfreight : Label service to Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:14am EDT

If you are exporting to Russia, you probably know all about Russia's new law, obligating certain products to have the individual honest digital mark. The digital individual mark should be placed on each piece which is sold in Russia.

At first it was only tobacco. Slowly but certainly, more products were added to the list. Here's a timeline where you can see which products are obligated at the moment and which ones will be obligated in the nearby future.

Timeline

  • March 2019
    Registration has begun in the marking system of shops and manufacturers engaged in the production and turnover of tobacco products
  • June 2019
    The information system for marking fur products has been transferred to the National Digital Marking System Honest SIGN
  • July 2019
    Compulsory labeling of shoe products, an experiment on the labeling of perfumes and toilet water, as well as registration of turnover participants for working with drugs from the list of high-cost nosologies began
  • September 2019
    An experiment of wheelchairs is conducted from September 1, 2019 to June 1, 2021
  • December 2019
    Perfumes and toilet water, most light industry products, cameras and tires will be marked
  • January 2020
    Compulsory labeling of drugs begins

Tailor made solutions

Mainfreight fulfills all requirements that are specified by the Russian government. Due to our own developed open system, we are extremely flexible and can support you with a tailor made solution. In our process, we have several automatic and manual checks to make sure that the right label is attached on your products.

So are you exporting to Russia but not aware of all the new requirements? Mainfreight is here to answer all your questions or support you with your freight. Contact us by sending an email to russia@nl.mainfreight.com.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
07:14aMAINFREIGHT : Label service to Russia
PU
09/15MAINFREIGHT : Japan is ready to move your cargo
PU
07/11MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/11MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to sh..
FA
06/25MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement - Japan | Hanshin Expressway will be closed f..
PU
05/05MAINFREIGHT : What's new in Mainchain 4.33
PU
04/25MAINFREIGHT : Amsterdam moved to a new office
PU
04/19MAINFREIGHT : Granted E-recognition for Mainfreight Logistic Services Born accor..
PU
04/10MAINFREIGHT : Italy is ready to move your cargo
PU
03/13MAINFREIGHT : Sydney warehousing - Mainfreight opens new logistics site in Prest..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 3 223 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 163 M
Debt 2020 194 M
Yield 2020 1,61%
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 4 018 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,19  NZD
Last Close Price 39,90  NZD
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED2 515
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE18.74%102 890
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.15%41 217
FEDEX CORPORATION-12.20%37 981
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.46%12 683
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group