Mainfreight : Our intensification strategy – Mainfreight network developments | February 2019

Expansion just means to cover more of the world. We are into intensification.

Intensification means strategically opening and expanding branches to increase our capabilities to handle our customer's needs.

Growing our global network

We have recently opened operations in Italy, Malaysia and Japan. We continue to look at locations where our customers need us most.

Expanding into regional Australia

Committed to improving transit times and delivery quality for our customers, we are opening more branches in more locations Australia wide…. Watch this space.

Recent new branches include Bunbury (WA), Bendigo (VIC), Geelong (VIC), and Toowoomba (QLD). Local team, local knowledge, local communication.

Major Australian upgrades

It's not just new branch locations, we are upgrading our current locations as well.

The 12ha Dandenong South development in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs will replace our current Clayton depot featuring a connecting warehouse.

A 23,000m2 warehouse is being constructed next to our current Epping supersite in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

A new purpose built facility in Adelaide will replace the current Air & Ocean, Warehousing and Transport depot.

We have recently moved into our 5,800m2 purpose built facility in Newcastle.

An additional transport depot in Sydney will complement our current Prestons branch.

Sydney air freight operations recently increased operating space from 745m2 to 3,133m2 and added a range of new freezer capacity for perishable freight.

2 x 13,000m2 warehouses in Sydney will be connected by a breezeway with one warehouse specifically designed to store and handle hazardous goods.

The recent addition of our Radius Drive warehouse in Brisbane added a further 12,000m2 to our logistics operations.

These intensifications ensure we have the right platform to deliver quality services and expand on our service capabilities. We welcome visitors to any of our sites in Australia or around the world and contact our team to set up a time to learn more about the value we can provide your business and your customers.