Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mainfreight Limited    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mainfreight : Our intensification strategy – Mainfreight network developments | February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 06:17am EST

Expansion just means to cover more of the world. We are into intensification.

Intensification means strategically opening and expanding branches to increase our capabilities to handle our customer's needs.

Growing our global network

We have recently opened operations in Italy, Malaysia and Japan. We continue to look at locations where our customers need us most.

Expanding into regional Australia

Committed to improving transit times and delivery quality for our customers, we are opening more branches in more locations Australia wide…. Watch this space.
Recent new branches include Bunbury (WA), Bendigo (VIC), Geelong (VIC), and Toowoomba (QLD). Local team, local knowledge, local communication.

Major Australian upgrades

It's not just new branch locations, we are upgrading our current locations as well.

  • The 12ha Dandenong South development in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs will replace our current Clayton depot featuring a connecting warehouse.
  • A 23,000m2 warehouse is being constructed next to our current Epping supersite in Melbourne's northern suburbs.
  • A new purpose built facility in Adelaide will replace the current Air & Ocean, Warehousing and Transport depot.
  • We have recently moved into our 5,800m2 purpose built facility in Newcastle.
  • An additional transport depot in Sydney will complement our current Prestons branch.
  • Sydney air freight operations recently increased operating space from 745m2 to 3,133m2 and added a range of new freezer capacity for perishable freight.
  • 2 x 13,000m2 warehouses in Sydney will be connected by a breezeway with one warehouse specifically designed to store and handle hazardous goods.
  • The recent addition of our Radius Drive warehouse in Brisbane added a further 12,000m2 to our logistics operations.

These intensifications ensure we have the right platform to deliver quality services and expand on our service capabilities. We welcome visitors to any of our sites in Australia or around the world and contact our team to set up a time to learn more about the value we can provide your business and your customers.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 11:16:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
06:17aMAINFREIGHT : Our intensification strategy – Mainfreight network developme..
PU
02/19MAINFREIGHT : Australian air exports – are you across the changes? | Feb 2..
PU
02/18MAINFREIGHT : Japan | official opening on 18th Feb, 2019
PU
02/18MAINFREIGHT : Road Safety was the hot topic at 'Coffee with a Cop' event | Feb 2..
PU
01/06MAINFREIGHT : Transition to 2020 Low Sulphur Fuel Surcharge (LSS)
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : Opens Regional Queensland Branch in Toowoomba
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : East Coast of Australia bracing as wild weather hits | December 20..
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : Opening of our new branch in Hamburg - Germany
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to sh..
FA
2018MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 2 999 M
EBIT 2019 201 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 217 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 23,57
P/E ratio 2020 21,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 3 244 M
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,8  NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED2 219
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE13.15%94 824
FEDEX CORPORATION12.99%47 116
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON11.32%13 082
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.64%10 687
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 141
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.