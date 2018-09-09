Log in
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED (MFT)
Mainfreight : Reporting, Air and Ocean and Wharf Cartage updates in Mainchain 4.30

09/09/2018 | 06:11am EDT

The latest Mainchain update delivers some key features requested by customers, including:

  • New Domestic transport reports for the America's
  • Quick track now includes customer references in tracking searches for Wharf cartage
  • View and download Proof of delivery for Wharf cartage legs
  • Easy access to shipping documents from the Air and Ocean invoices and statement section

Reporting - New USA/Canada Domestic Transport Reports

The reports section has been expanded to include Domestic Transport reports for shipments in the US and Canada. Now from a single page you will be able to choose from the multitude of reports.

Select Transport Reports from the reports menu and then select the report type from the report options. Reports can be viewed on demand or scheduled to be emailed on a regular basis.

Can't see the report option? Please contact your account manager to have this enabled.

Allow Quick Tracking with Wharf Customer References for New Zealand and Australia

Quick track enables you to track shipments and orders by a number of key references. Wharf customers can now quick track container jobs based on customer references associated with container movements as well as the container number itself.

This functionality has been added to make it easier for you to search using customer references.

Access Proof of Delivery images for Wharf/Container movements

When you are tracking a wharf job in Mainchain wouldn't it be great to be able to view and download the Proof of Delivery images to help you confirm who signed for delivery?.

With this release you can do this. Viewing these images at each individual leg in the legs section of the tracking details page.

Ability for the user to link directly to Shipment Tracking details from the Invoice and Statement Report

When viewing invoices and statements for Air and Ocean shipments customers can now link back to the detailed shipment information including documentation by selecting the Job or Housebill Number.

We are interested in getting your feedback and suggestions about how we can improve Mainchain for you.

If you have any feedback, let us know. Use the feedback option in Mainchain or contact our Mainchain Support Team

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 10:11:04 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
2017DGI, AI, And The 'Gig Economy' - A Millennial Perspective 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 2 914 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 128 M
Debt 2019 223 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 22,35
P/E ratio 2020 20,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 2 871 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,9  NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED1 876
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE3.22%105 814
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.43%65 044
DEUTSCHE POST-23.07%43 596
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON16.68%13 042
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.37.16%11 678
