Mainfreight : Road Safety was the hot topic at 'Coffee with a Cop' event | Feb 2019

As part of our ongoing commitment to road safety and Chain of Responsibility, our Mainfreight Sydney team were the proud hosts of a 'Coffee with a Cop' event. The aim of this event was to educate our team on the best practices to keep our team and the wider community safer out on the roads. In addition to our Sydney team, members of our National team were in attendance who were able to share the key messages with our team across the country.

Our team took this opportunity to talk to the NSW Police Force, the Australian Trucking Association and other industry partners about recent changes in the law and general road safety. Key topics discussed included:

Load restraints

Fatigue management

Speeding

Mass / dimension requirements

Vehicle maintenance

Coffee with a Cop is designed to encourage positive interaction and help build trust outside of the crisis situations that normally bring the police force and the wider community together. We are pleased to be one of the first transport companies involved with taking the 'Coffee with a Cop' program to a new audience. By switching the focus from general community discussions to industry specific topics, our team was able to gain a great deal of value, break down barriers and form meaningful relationships. Proactive engagements like these motivate our team to continue to improve practices and compliment those already in place.

