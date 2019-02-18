Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mainfreight Limited    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED

(MFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mainfreight : Road Safety was the hot topic at 'Coffee with a Cop' event | Feb 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 12:22am EST

As part of our ongoing commitment to road safety and Chain of Responsibility, our Mainfreight Sydney team were the proud hosts of a 'Coffee with a Cop' event. The aim of this event was to educate our team on the best practices to keep our team and the wider community safer out on the roads. In addition to our Sydney team, members of our National team were in attendance who were able to share the key messages with our team across the country.

Our team took this opportunity to talk to the NSW Police Force, the Australian Trucking Association and other industry partners about recent changes in the law and general road safety. Key topics discussed included:

  • Load restraints
  • Fatigue management
  • Speeding
  • Mass / dimension requirements
  • Vehicle maintenance

Coffee with a Cop is designed to encourage positive interaction and help build trust outside of the crisis situations that normally bring the police force and the wider community together. We are pleased to be one of the first transport companies involved with taking the 'Coffee with a Cop' program to a new audience. By switching the focus from general community discussions to industry specific topics, our team was able to gain a great deal of value, break down barriers and form meaningful relationships. Proactive engagements like these motivate our team to continue to improve practices and compliment those already in place.

Read more here about our commitments to road safety.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 05:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
12:22aMAINFREIGHT : Road Safety was the hot topic at 'Coffee with a Cop' event | Feb 2..
PU
01/06MAINFREIGHT : Transition to 2020 Low Sulphur Fuel Surcharge (LSS)
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : Opens Regional Queensland Branch in Toowoomba
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : East Coast of Australia bracing as wild weather hits | December 20..
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : Opening of our new branch in Hamburg - Germany
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to sh..
FA
2018MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement | Torrential rain and damaging winds hit Sydn..
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : Financial Results for the six months ended 30 September 2018
PU
2018MAINFREIGHT : Don Braid awarded the 2018 New Zealand Shareholders' Association B..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 2 999 M
EBIT 2019 201 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 217 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 24,01
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 3 252 M
Chart MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mainfreight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,8  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED2 231
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE14.63%95 262
FEDEX CORPORATION14.00%46 805
DEUTSCHE POST8.74%37 357
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON8.62%12 710
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.66%10 815
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.