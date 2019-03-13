Mainfreight : Sydney warehousing - Mainfreight opens new logistics site in Prestons

Mainfreight is proud to announce the opening of our newest food grade and dangerous goods certified 3PL warehouse, in Sydney NSW - Mainfreight Kookaburra. The official opening is set to be celebrated on Monday the 25th of March 2019.
Warehouse features
-
13,000m2 food grade warehouse
-
13,000m2 dangerous and hazardous goods warehouse
-
4,000m2 enclosed breezeway
-
900m2 of office space
-
27,000 racking spaces
-
3,500 additional satellite racking spaces
-
2,000+m2 mezzanine area
-
16 rear loading docks
-
99kw solar power system
-
HACCP certification
-
Customs and Excise licensing for alcohol (Bonded storage)
-
Class 1.3 AQIS certification
Sydney warehousing and distribution
This new site has given us the opportunity to consolidate two of our previously existing Sydney warehouses, Mainfreight Logistics Erskine Park and Mainfreight Logistics Moorebank into the new Kookaburra site. Ideally located just off the M7 at 55 Yarrunga St, Prestons NSW 2170, offering convenient access to key motorways and main arterial roads. Also, just around the corner is our neighbouring Mainfreight Prestons transport and logistics supersite. The close proximity between these two sites has helped strengthen our Sydney warehousing operations by minimising handling and reducing lead times within our network.
Want to find out more about our 3PL warehousing services and operations?
