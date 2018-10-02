Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mainfreight Limited    MFT   NZMFTE0001S9

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED (MFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mainfreight : Taupo Official Opening | 3 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

The opening ceremony of our new Mainfreight Taupo branch took place on Wednesday 26 September 2018. However, our team and customers in the Central North Island have had the benefit of our new facilities since December 2017.

Customers, team members and special guests from around the region gathered at our new site in Keehan Drive to witness this special occasion. They were treated to a special cultural performance from pupils of Tahaura School and Bruce Plested, Mainfreight Chairman and Mayor David Tewavas officially opened the site. They presented Nick Hyde, our Taupo Branch Manager and the team with their branch plaque mounted in the rock which is displayed at the front of the building. The rock represents the strength of our family and our culture and our long standing commitment to the people of the region.

We see the importance of having a presences in all parts of the country. We have been in Taupo for over 18 years and with the rapid growth in the Central North Island our facilities needed to adapt to this growth. We are always thinking about tomorrow and almost all our sites we build have room to expand as the region grows, Taupo is no exception.

Coming into our busy period we are looking forward to putting our bigger and more modern site to the test. To take advantage of our new facilities talk to our team today.

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 21:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
11:08pMAINFREIGHT : Taupo Official Opening | 3 October 2018
PU
05:55pMAINFREIGHT : Too many businesses are following a box-ticking trend
AQ
05:54pIn the past 12 months
AQ
09/24MAINFREIGHT : Service Announcement | Vietnam office will close on 24Sept (today)
PU
09/09MAINFREIGHT : Reporting, Air and Ocean and Wharf Cartage updates in Mainchain 4...
PU
08/16MAINFREIGHT : Typhoon Rumbia near Shanghai
PU
08/14MAINFREIGHT : Rethink needed on plastic
AQ
08/10MAINFREIGHT : DON BRAID Seeing the bright side of the road
AQ
08/08MAINFREIGHT : Going full circle with worm farms
PU
07/18MAINFREIGHT : to lease Kearny industrial
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017DGI, AI, And The 'Gig Economy' - A Millennial Perspective 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 2 931 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 22,96
P/E ratio 2020 20,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 3 006 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,4  NZD
Spread / Average Target -8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED1 984
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.42%101 056
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.51%63 225
DEUTSCHE POST-23.02%43 715
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON12.75%12 716
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.48.08%12 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.