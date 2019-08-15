|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mainova AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
15.08.2019 / 11:05
Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019
German: https://www.mainova.de/de/zwischenbericht
