Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Mainova AG    MNV6   DE0006553464

MAINOVA AG

(MNV6)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mainova AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mainova AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2019 / 11:05
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainova AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: https://www.mainova.de/de/zwischenbericht


15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mainova AG
Solmsstraße 38
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.mainova.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

858169  15.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAINOVA AG
05:10aMAINOVA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
04/10MAINOVA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
02/19MAINOVA : Messe Frankfurt to switch over entirely to renewable energy
AQ
2018MAINOVA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
2018Operator of German Irsching gas plant applies for further idling
RE
2018MAINOVA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
2017MAINOVA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
More news
Chart MAINOVA AG
Duration : Period :
Mainova AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Constantin H. Alsheimer Chairman-Management Board
Uwe Becker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kettner Head-Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Philipp Lübcke Head-Information Technology
Peter Arnold First Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINOVA AG3.26%2 354
ORSTED AS51.57%40 605
SEMPRA ENERGY26.40%37 545
ENGIE6.35%35 792
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-24.31%35 467
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.54%35 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group