MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. : Reports Pandemic's Impact on Second Quarter

FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported a net loss of ($634,000) for the second quarter of 2020. The loss is a result of a provision expense of $5.6 million made during the quarter largely related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Year-to-date earnings remain positive and management is optimistic that future earnings will normalize if the pandemic is contained. Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (PTPP) Income was $4.7 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 20201. Which is a 2.47% increase from the first quarter of 2020. PTPP Income held steady at $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period last year, in spite of the ongoing net interest income compression. In addition, the Company will continue to recognize fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is currently estimated at $5.765 million with $765,000 realized during the second quarter, which will effectively offset the second quarter provision expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $2.8 million, which represents a 0.40% return on average assets and 4.04% return on average equity, or $0.34 per share of common stock (basic and diluted). Net interest income of $10.7 million and noninterest income of $1.3 million continued to trend favorably and consistently for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income and noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased to $21.0 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Net interest income and noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 9.3% and 20.5%, respectively, over the same period in 2019. Total assets were $1.5 billion and net loans were $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, which included $171.7 million in loans related to the Payment Protection Program ("PPP"). Asset quality remained good with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.16% as of June 30, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $388.1 million, representing 28.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020. Total deposits as of June 30, 2020 were $1.3 billion. The Company continues to build its core deposit base (currently at 69% of total deposits) and reduce its overall cost of deposits. The Company's asset quality remains strong. Capital levels for the Company remain strong. COVID-19

In order to maintain the Company's strong asset quality, the Board and management initiated two payment deferral programs to support borrowers needs during the pandemic: Phase 1 – Borrowers could opt to defer up to two months of principal and interest payments, and

Phase 2 – Commercial lenders would work with borrowers individually to design and implement a custom solution to achieve a positive outcome for the borrower. An overwhelming number of borrowers, 77.5% (by dollar amount), did not indicate a need for any support from either phase to continue performing on their loan obligations. Phase 1 - Initiated March 24th. Important to note that at this point little was known about the state of the pandemic with no predictions on its duration or severity. A total of 195 borrowers participated in this phase, representing 22.5% of the dollar amount of loans outstanding. This phase is essentially complete. Phase 1 was evenly distributed across the portfolio, save for the hotel loan portfolio. The Company has 15 operating hotels in its portfolio totaling $92.4 million. The hospitality industry was significantly impacted by the pandemic and 14 hotels that we financed requested to participate in Phase 1. The Table below shows the distribution of participants across all portfolios for Phase 1. Phase 1 of Loan Deferment Program Loan Type Total Deferred

(000's) Percentage of

Total Loans Commercial Real Estate $165,920 13.0% Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate 55,232 4.3% C&I 20,152 1.6% Other Const & Land 15,465 1.2% Closed-end 1st Lien 14,215 1.1% 1-4 Fam Construction 10,880 0.9% Multifamily 2,610 0.2% Closed-end Jr Lien 1,075 0.1% Revolving Secured by 1-4 Fam 1,050 0.1% Total $286,599 22.5% Paycheck Protection Program – Initiated April 3, 2020. During Phase 1, the commercial lending and credit teams were also fully engaged implementing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide additional liquidity assistance to our borrowers. The Team processed 1,071 PPP loans totaling nearly $172 million in short order. Underwriting standards were focused on providing precisely the amount that would qualify for forgiveness by the federal government. Approximately 44% of borrowers participating in Phase 1 program also participated in the PPP. Phase 2 – Initiated May 4, 2020. The Board and management aligned the maximum deferment for Phase 2 with the Federal Reserve Board's Main Street Lending Program and set the maximum deferment period at 12 months. The Board and management also established several restrictive covenants for borrowers participating in Phase 2. The objective was for each borrower to attain a greater than 90% probability of a positive outcome. The lending teams worked with their borrowers to determine what amount and term of deferment, if any, would be reasonable to achieve that objective. An estimated 42 borrowers representing 7.4% of total loans outstanding plan to participate in Phase 2. While still a concentration, only 60% of the hotels requested additional payment deferrals for Phase 2. Refer to the table below recapping planned participation in Phase 2. Phase 2 Estimated Loan Deferments

Deferred Amount by Month (000's)



Loan Type 1 2 3 4 5 6 Total

Deferred Number of

Borrowers Other Const & Land



$6,732

$164 $9,665 $16,562 4 Closed-end 1st Lien

943 2,165





3,109 2 Multifamily



1,564





1,564 2 Owner-Occupied Com'l CRE 1,982 1,221 3,665

2,844

9,713 12 Commercial Real Estate

8,092 3,496 7,029

41,875 60,491 12 - Hotels

8,092

7,029

38,350

9 - Office



155







1 - Retail-Commercial









3,525

1 - Shopping Center



3,341







1 Commercial & Industrial 202 128 1,367 591 245

2,533 9 Other Consumer

64







64 1 Total $2,184 $10,448 $18,990 $7,619 $3,253 $51,540 $94,035 42 The general qualitative factor for the COVID-19 provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2 million for the commercial portfolio. In a separate pooled loan analysis, the Company determined that a $762,000 provision should be included for the indirect consumer automobile portfolio. The Company had one Commercial & Industrial (C&I) borrower that was immediately and fully impacted by the pandemic. Good collateral became uncollectible and new sales ceased to exist. The Company charged-off the $1.76 million balance of the loan during the quarter. In addition to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company added a general qualitative factor to the allowance for loan losses calculation during the second quarter of 2020, resulting in additional provision of $2.76 million for the quarter. The two provisions amount to $4.5 million of the total provision for the quarter. The remaining $1.1 million provision was made to support continued loan growth and shifts in other qualitative factors. The balance of the ALLL after provisions and charge-offs for June 30, 2020 represents 1.25% of total loans (net of PPP loans), and 1.08% of total loans. QUOTES: "The Company continues to perform well despite issues arising from the pandemic," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc., and MainStreet Bank. "The Board and management took a very conservative approach to assessing the loan portfolio based upon current and anticipated conditions. We will continue to work with all of our customers in pursuit of a positive outcome throughout the course of this pandemic and beyond." ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area. MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers with nationally known market leaders on-staff ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs. MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience. MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com. 1Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to GAAP in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. This included adjusted net income. Management believes that the use of non-GAAP measures provides meaningful information about operating performance by enhancing comparability with other financial periods, other financial institutions, and between different sources of income. The non-GAAP measures used by management enhance comparability by excluding the effects of items that do not reflect ongoing operating performance, including non-recurring gains or charges. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP-basis financial statements, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these or similar measures differently. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below. This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

(703) 481-4567 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)





June 30, 2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019



June 30, 2019

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 55,273



$ 62,098



$ 53,376



$ 52,580



$ 44,976

Federal funds sold



21,081





10,677





11,468





19,432





19,835

Total cash and cash equivalents



76,354





72,775





64,844





72,012





64,811

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



91,823





102,191





92,791





88,198





60,079

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



23,843





23,878





23,914





24,410





24,946

Restricted equity securities, at cost



5,041





5,041





6,157





4,882





5,307

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,731, $9,898, $9,584, $9,370, and $9,185, respectively



1,259,012





1,059,628





1,030,425





992,609





983,574

Premises and equipment, net



14,416





14,666





14,153





14,109





14,208

Other real estate owned, net



1,175





1,207





1,207





1,207





1,207

Accrued interest and other receivables



7,458





4,809





5,420





5,373





5,681

Bank owned life insurance



24,959





24,761





24,562





19,381





14,275

Other assets



24,786





20,786





13,885





11,414





9,945

Total Assets

$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742



$ 1,277,358



$ 1,233,595



$ 1,184,033

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 388,104



$ 240,979



$ 252,707



$ 218,087



$ 201,405

Interest bearing DDA deposits



18,266





16,846





53,707





54,438





65,117

Savings and NOW deposits



65,876





60,454





63,015





63,746





61,945

Money market deposits



332,246





265,443





141,337





125,716





115,641

Time deposits



537,840





559,489





560,857





601,896





566,292

Total deposits



1,342,332





1,143,211





1,071,623





1,063,883





1,010,400

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



10,000





10,000





40,000





10,000





20,000

Subordinated debt



14,819





14,812





14,805





14,798





14,791

Other liabilities



21,546





21,424





13,896





11,697





9,806

Total Liabilities



1,388,697





1,189,447





1,140,324





1,100,378





1,054,997

Stockholders' Equity:







































Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 8,263,941 shares at June 30, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,231 shares at March 31, 2020 including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,250,259 at June 30, 2019 including 153,586 unvested shares.



32,433





32,418





32,397





32,397





32,387

Capital surplus



74,850





74,482





75,117





74,860





74,609

Retained earnings



31,933





32,567





29,097





25,535





21,826

Accumulated other comprehensive income



954





828





423





425





214

Total Stockholders' Equity



140,170





140,295





137,034





133,217





129,036

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,528,867



$ 1,329,742



$ 1,277,358



$ 1,233,595



$ 1,184,033

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





June 30,

2020



June 30,

2019



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 28,619



$ 26,793



$ 14,399



$ 14,220



$ 14,223



$ 14,192



$ 13,877

Interest on investment securities



997





1,171





496





501





534





497





615

Interest on federal funds sold



404





720





9





395





271





412





375

Total interest income



30,020





28,684





14,904





15,116





15,028





15,101





14,867

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



153





528





36





117





195





275





283

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



114





147





50





64





71





71





74

Interest on money market deposits



1,252





1,350





474





778





489





539





587

Interest on time deposits



6,900





6,566





3,333





3,566





3,730





3,900





3,635

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



94





381





44





50





92





76





162

Interest on subordinated debt



482





479





241





241





244





244





241

Total interest expense



8,995





9,451





4,178





4,816





4,821





5,105





4,982

Net interest income



21,025





19,233





10,726





10,300





10,207





9,996





9,885

Provision for loan losses



5,925





1,075





5,575





350





358





185





750

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



15,100





18,158





5,151





9,950





9,849





9,811





9,135

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



920





816





433





487





460





392





446

Bank owned life insurance income



397





211





198





199





181





106





106

Loan swap fee income



826





471





423





403





111





407





181

Net gain on available-for-sale securities



—





5





—





—





—





—





5

Net gains on sale of loans



—





263





—





—





—





303





263

Other fee income



589





501





264





325





407





228





340

Total other income



2,732





2,267





1,318





1,414





1,158





1,436





1,341

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



8,696





7,707





4,263





4,433





4,179





3,890





3,847

Furniture and equipment expenses



954





820





500





454





457





451





435

Advertising and marketing



447





296





191





256





375





235





191

Occupancy expenses



578





430





311





267





221





214





217

Outside services



481





388





205





276





169





306





161

Administrative expenses



341





343





177





164





198





190





176

Other operating expenses



3,006





2,201





1,713





1,293





1,104





1,203





1,150

Total other expenses



14,503





12,185





7,360





7,143





6,703





6,489





6,177

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



3,329





8,240





(891)





4,221





4,304





4,758





4,299

Income tax expense (benefit)



494





1,562





(257)





751





742





1,049





868

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 2,835



$ 6,678



$ (634)



$ 3,470



$ 3,562



$ 3,709



$ 3,431

Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.34



$ 0.81



$ (0.08)



$ 0.42



$ 0.43



$ 0.45



$ 0.42

Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted



8,275,344





8,246,562





8,263,370





8,287,317





8,260,259





8,251,672





8,250,210

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 284,843





22.2 %

$ 286,756





26.7 %

$ 203,873





20.5 %



-0.7 %



39.7 % Residential real estate loans



169,924





13.3 %



149,173





13.9 %



158,406





15.9 %



13.9 %



7.3 % Commercial real estate loans



497,279





38.8 %



449,786





42.0 %



425,862





42.8 %



10.6 %



16.8 % Commercial industrial loans



268,290





21.0 %



118,258





11.0 %



117,905





11.9 %



126.9 %



127.5 % Consumer loans



60,166





4.7 %



68,159





6.4 %



88,421





8.9 %



-11.7 %



-32.0 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,280,502





100.0 %

$ 1,072,132





100.0 %

$ 994,467





100.0 %



19.4 %



28.8 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(13,731)













(9,898)













(9,185)

























Net deferred loan fees



(7,759)













(2,606)













(1,708)

























Net Loans

$ 1,259,012











$ 1,059,628











$ 983,574

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 388,104





28.9 %

$ 240,979





21.1 %

$ 201,405





19.9 %



61.1 %



92.7 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



18,266





1.4 %



16,846





1.5 %



65,117





6.4 %



8.4 %



-71.9 % Savings and NOW deposits



65,876





4.9 %



60,454





5.3 %



61,945





6.1 %



9.0 %



6.3 % Money market accounts



332,246





24.8 %



265,443





23.2 %



115,641





11.4 %



25.2 %



187.3 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



213,051





15.9 %



213,409





18.7 %



222,292





22.0 %



-0.2 %



-4.2 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



324,789





24.1 %



346,080





30.2 %



344,000





34.2 %



-6.2 %



-5.6 % Total Deposits

$ 1,342,332





100.0 %

$ 1,143,211





100.0 %

$ 1,010,400





100.0 %



17.4 %



32.9 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank advances



10,000





40.3 %



10,000





40.3 %



20,000





57.5 %



0.0 %



-50.0 % Subordinated debt



14,819





59.7 %



14,812





59.7 %



14,791





42.5 %



0.0 %



0.2 % Total Borrowings

$ 24,819





100.0 %

$ 24,812





100.0 %

$ 34,791





100.0 %



0.0 %



-28.7 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,367,151











$ 1,168,023











$ 1,045,191













17.0 %



30.8 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 939,474





68.7 %

$ 785,661





67.2 %

$ 605,484





57.9 %



19.6 %



55.2 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



402,858





29.5 %



357,550





30.6 %



404,916





38.7 %



12.7 %



-0.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



10,000





0.7 %



10,000





0.9 %



20,000





1.9 %



0.0 %



-50.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



14,819





1.1 %



14,812





1.3 %



14,791





1.4 %



0.0 %



0.2 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,367,151





100.0 %

$ 1,168,023





100.0 %

$ 1,045,191





100.0 %



17.0 %



30.8 %

(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts. (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30, 2020



For the three months ended June 30, 2019





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 1,213,250



$ 14,399





4.75 %

$ 978,282



$ 13,877





5.67 % Investment securities



73,186





496





2.71 %



73,218





615





3.36 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



126,164





9





0.03 %



73,494





375





2.04 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,412,600



$ 14,904





4.22 %

$ 1,124,994



$ 14,867





5.29 % Other assets



69,741





















40,842

















Total assets

$ 1,482,341



















$ 1,165,836

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 17,507



$ 36





0.82 %

$ 57,299



$ 283





1.98 % Money market deposit accounts



303,118





474





0.63 %



123,110





587





1.91 % Savings and NOW deposits



62,733





50





0.32 %



62,613





74





0.47 % Time deposits



548,728





3,333





2.43 %



548,669





3,635





2.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 932,086



$ 3,893





1.67 %

$ 791,691



$ 4,579





2.31 % Federal funds and repos purchased



1





—





—





—





—





—

Subordinated debt



14,816





241





6.51 %



14,788





241





6.52 % FHLB borrowings



10,000





44





1.76 %



23,956





162





2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 956,903



$ 4,178





1.75 %

$ 830,435



$ 4,982





2.40 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



383,480





















208,405

















Total liabilities

$ 1,340,383



















$ 1,038,840

















Stockholders' Equity



141,958





















126,996

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,482,341



















$ 1,165,836

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.47 %



















2.89 % Net Interest Income and Margin









$ 10,726





3.04 %









$ 9,885





3.51 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the six months ended June 30, 2020



For the six months ended June 30, 2019





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 1,135,995



$ 28,619





5.04 %

$ 957,457



$ 26,793





5.60 % Investment securities



73,512





997





2.71 %



70,897





1,171





3.30 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



131,239





404





0.62 %



69,242





720





2.08 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,340,746



$ 30,020





4.48 %

$ 1,097,596



$ 28,684





5.23 % Other assets



64,550





















38,827

















Total assets

$ 1,405,296



















$ 1,136,423

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 25,532



$ 153





1.20 %

$ 57,013



$ 528





1.85 % Money market deposit accounts



266,638





1,252





0.94 %



133,410





1,350





2.02 % Savings and NOW deposits



62,716





114





0.36 %



60,626





147





0.48 % Time deposits



557,921





6,900





2.47 %



508,421





6,566





2.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 912,807



$ 8,419





1.84 %

$ 759,470



$ 8,591





2.26 % Federal funds and repos purchased



1





—





0.00 %



69





1





2.89 % Subordinated debt



14,813





482





6.51 %



14,784





479





6.48 % FHLB borrowings



10,165





94





1.85 %



29,006





380





2.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 937,786



$ 8,995





1.92 %

$ 803,329



$ 9,451





2.35 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



326,949





















207,925

















Total liabilities

$ 1,264,735



















$ 1,011,254

















Stockholders' Equity



140,561





















125,169

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,405,296



















$ 1,136,423

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.56 %



















2.88 % Net Interest Income and Margin









$ 21,025





3.14 %









$ 19,233





3.50 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual. UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020



2019

2020



2019

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding





























Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.08)



$ 0.42

$ 0.34



$ 0.81

Tangible book value per share

$ 16.96



$ 15.64

$ 16.96



$ 15.64

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



8,263,370





8,250,210



8,275,344





8,246,562

Common shares outstanding at end of period



8,263,941





8,250,259



8,263,941





8,250,259

Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets (annualized)



(0.17) %



1.18 %

0.40 %



1.18 % Return on average equity (annualized)



(1.79) %



10.81 %

4.04 %



10.67 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



4.22 %



5.29 %

4.48 %



5.23 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.75 %



2.40 %

1.92 %



2.35 % Net interest spread



2.47 %



2.89 %

2.56 %



2.88 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.04 %



3.51 %

3.14 %



3.50 % Net interest margin less PPPL (annualized)



3.17 %



—



3.21 %



—

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.36 %



0.46 %

0.39 %



0.40 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



1.99 %



2.12 %

2.06 %



2.14 % Efficiency ratio



61.11 %



55.02 %

61.04 %



56.67 % Asset Quality





























Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.01 %



0.03 %

0.01 %



0.03 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.10 %



0.00 %

0.10 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ 1,175



$ 1,207

$ 1,175



$ 1,207

Non-performing assets

$ 2,480



$ 1,242

$ 2,480



$ 1,242

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.16 %



0.10 %

0.16 %



0.10 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



1.07 %



0.92 %

1.07 %



0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans less PPPL



1.24 %



—



1.24 %



—

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



5.54





7.40



5.54





7.40

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1,742



$ 754

$ 1,778



$ 721

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



0.57 %



0.31 %

0.31 %



0.15 % Troubled debt restructurings (total)





























Performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ 1,494

$ —



$ 1,494

Not performing in accordance with modified terms

$ —



$ —

$ —



$ —

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)





























Total risk-based capital ratio



13.26 %



13.41 %

13.26 %



13.41 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.16 %



12.59 %

12.16 %



12.59 % Leverage ratio



10.23 %



12.07 %

10.23 %



12.07 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



12.16 %



12.59 %

12.16 %



12.59 % Other information





























Closing stock price

$ 13.20



$ 22.79

$ 13.20



$ 22.79

Tangible equity / tangible assets



9.17 %



10.89 %

9.17 %



10.89 % Tangible equity / tangible assets less PPPL loans



10.33 %



—



10.33 %



—

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets



9.58 %



10.89 %

10.00 %



11.01 % Number of full time equivalent employees



121





120



121





120

# Full service branch offices



7





6



7





6



(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2020 are preliminary. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,







2020





2019





2020





2019

Adjusted Net Income































Net income (loss), as reported

$ (634)



$ 3,431



$ 2,835



$ 6,678

Tax expense (benefit)



(257)





868





494





1,562

Provision for loan losses



5,575





750





5,925





1,075

Adjusted net income

$ 4,684



$ 5,049



$ 9,254



$ 9,315

