Maintel : launches ICON Now to take UCaaS to the Mid-Market

Maintel, the cloud and managed service specialist, today announces the launch of ICON Now, a Unified Communications as a Service offering aimed at companies with 100 to 1,000 employees. Providing modern, integrated and secure tools to employees to help them communicate and collaborate with each other and with their customers, ICON Now is available immediately.

Clients can select from a range of user types - from basic telephone users up to full team-collaboration - and can flex the service up and down as their usage patterns change. ICON Now also supports a number of connectors to integrate with many commonly used business applications, providing even more benefit.

ICON Now is available as an 'op-ex only' service, minimal set-up costs, and removes from organisations the requirement to 'manage' their communications systems, being always up-to-date, compliant with the latest regulations, and operating at high availability. End-users can communicate and collaborate using any device - from mobile, PC, tablet or desk-phone, and day-to-day administration tasks can be simply managed using the ICON Portal.

Commenting on the launch of ICON Now, Maintel's CTO Rufus Grig said 'Business is changing - organisations need their people to be productive and available wherever they are, whatever device they are on, whatever network they are using. They also want to get value from the IT spend quickly and see immediate return on investment. With ICON Now, we put the tools previously the preserve of large enterprise in the hands of small and mid-sized businesses and they can start to get value from day one.'

ICON Now is the latest service in Maintel's suite of cloud and managed services delivered under the ICON brand. Commenting on the latest release, Dan Davies, Maintel's Software and Cloud Technology Director said 'We've taken everything we've learned from years of providing cloud-based communications services to tens of thousands of enterprise users and packaged it into an easy to buy, easy to consume service. ICON Now builds on our legacy of providing Unified Communications as a Service to businesses as diverse as banks, front-line hospitals, national retail brands and organisations across the public and private sectors.'