Maire Tecnimont S p A : Filing of the Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020

05/07/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

Press Release

No. 15 - 07.05.2020

FILING OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

Milan, 7 May 2020 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that, pursuant to current regulations, the Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 - approved by the Board of Directors today - is available to the public at the registered office in Rome, Viale Castello della Magliana 27, the operative office in Milan, Via Gaetano De Castilla 6A, on the Company website (www.mairetecnimont.com) at the page http://www.mairetecnimont.com/en/investors/results-and- presentations/financial-results, and on the authorized storage device"1info" (www.1info.it).

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is at the head of an international industrial group leader in the transformation of natural resources (plant engineering in downstream oil & gas, with technological and execution competences). Through its subsidiary NextChem it operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition. Maire Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries, numbering around 50 operative companies and a workforce of approximately 6,300 employees, along with approximately 3,000 professionals in the electro-instrumental division. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Institutional Relations and Communication

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani,

Riccardo Guglielmetti

Ida Arjomand

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

public.affairs@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

Media Relations

Image Building

Alfredo Mele, Carlo Musa,

Alessandro Beretta

Tel +39 02 89011300

mairetecnimont@imagebuilding.it

Maire Tecnimont SpA

Registered Office

Viale Castello della Magliana 27, 00148 Rome, Italy

Share capital € 19,920,679.32 fully paid-up

P +39 06 602161 F +39 06 65793002

Tax Code, VAT number and Rome

Operative Headquarters

Company register number: 07673571001

Via Gaetano De Castillia 6 A, 20124 Milan, Italy

www.mairetecnimont.com

P +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139002

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 19:28:02 UTC
