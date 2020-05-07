Maire Tecnimont S p A : Filing of the Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020

Press Release

No. 15 - 07.05.2020

FILING OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

Milan, 7 May 2020 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that, pursuant to current regulations, the Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 - approved by the Board of Directors today - is available to the public at the registered office in Rome, Viale Castello della Magliana 27, the operative office in Milan, Via Gaetano De Castilla 6A, on the Company website (www.mairetecnimont.com) at the page http://www.mairetecnimont.com/en/investors/results-and- presentations/financial-results, and on the authorized storage device"1info" (www.1info.it).

