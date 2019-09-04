Log in
Maire Tecnimont : Awards for an overall value of approximately USD 90 million in the technology-driven core business

09/04/2019 | 01:27am EDT

Press Release

no. 28 - 04.09.2019

AWARDS FOR AN OVERALL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY USD 90 MILLION IN THE TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN CORE BUSINESS

Milan, 04 September 2019 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that some of its main subsidiaries have been granted several awards for a total amount of approximately USD 90 million for licensing, engineering services, EP (Engineering-Procurement)and EPC activities.

These contracts, awarded by some of the most prestigious international clients, have been granted mainly in the Russian Federation and Europe.

In particular, Tecnimont S.p.A., through its affiliate OOO Tecnimont Russia, has been awarded a Lump Sum contract by OOO Stavrolen, a subsidiary of PJSC Lukoil ("Lukoil"), for the engineering design, procurement and construction activities for the revamping of a compounding line of the existing Polyethylene units within its petrochemical complex in Stavropolskiy Region, in the Russian Federation.

Other projects have been awarded in Oil and Gas Refining e Fertilizers.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These awards confirm our focus in the technology-drivencore business. In particular we are really glad to consolidate our cooperation with Lukoil, leveraging our strong capabilities in carrying out revamping projects, as part of our business strategy."

Maire Tecnimont SpA

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. is a company listed with the Milan stock exchange. It heads an industrial group (the Maire Tecnimont Group) that leads the natural resources processing sector (plant engineering in the oil&gas downstream industry, with specific technological and execution capabilities). Through its subsidiary NextChem the Group operates in the field of Green Chemistry and technologies supporting the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approximately 45 different countries, numbering around 50 operative companies and a workforce of more than 6,100 employees, along with approximately 3,000 additional Electrical & Instrumentation professionals. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Institutional Relations and Communication

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

public.affairs@mairetecnimont.it

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

Media Relations

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

Image Building

Alfredo Mele, Alessandro Zambetti

Tel +39 02 89011300

mairetecnimont@imagebuilding.it

Maire Tecnimont SpA

SEDE LEGALE

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milano, Italia

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Roma, Italia

T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 05:26:04 UTC
