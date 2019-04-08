Maire Tecnimont : Filing of documentation prior to the Shareholders' meeting

Press Release
no. 10 - 08.04.2019
FILING OF DOCUMENTATION PRIOR TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Milan, 8 April 2019 - With reference to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company") convened for 29 April 2019, on first call, and if necessary, for 30 April 2019, on second call, the Company announces that the following documentation is available to the public at the registered office in Rome, Viale Castello della Magliana 27, the operative office in Milan, Via Gaetano De Castilla 6A, on the website www.mairetecnimont.comat the page https://www.mairetecnimont.com/en/governance/shareholders-meeting- documents/ordinary-shareholders-meeting-29-april-2019and on the authorized storage device 1 info (www.1info.it):
•the Annual Financial Report, which includes the Draft Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018, the Consolidated Financial Statements of Maire Tecnimont Group as at 31 December 2018, the Report on operations, the certification as set out by art. 154-bis, paragraph 5 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998 as well as the
Independent Auditors' Reports and the Board of Statutory Auditors'
Report;
•the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 for the financial year 2018;
•the 2019 Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and 84-quarter of Consob Issuers' Regulations;
•the lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors;
•the proposals that GLV Capital S.p.A., the shareholder controlling the Company, intends to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting concerning the determination of the number, the office term and the remuneration of the Directors, the appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (item 2 of the Agenda) and concerning the remuneration due to Standing Auditors and to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors (item 3 of the Agenda).
The Company also announces that the 2018 Sustainability Report, including the Non-Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018, together with the certification of conformity issued by the Designated Auditor, is available to the public at the registered office in Rome, Viale Castello della Magliana 27, the operative office in Milan, Via Gaetano De Castilla 6A, on the website www.mairetecnimont.comat the page https://www.mairetecnimont.com/en/investors/results-and-
|
Maire Tecnimont SpA
|
|
SEDE LEGALE
|
Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milano, Italia
|
Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Roma, Italia
|
T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777
|
T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610
|
Press Release
no. 10 - 08.04.2019
presentations/sustainability-reports,and on the authorized storage device 1info (www.1info.it).
For the appointment of both the Directors and the Statutory Auditors, three lists were legally presented:
1)the lists of the majority shareholder, GLV Capital S.p.A., holding in total 167,665,134 shares of Maire Tecnimont, with no par value, corresponding to 51.018% of the shares with voting rights;
2)the lists of the shareholders: Arca Fondi S.G.R. S.p.A. manager of the funds Arca Azioni Italia and Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Eurizon progetto Italia 20, Eurizon pir Italia 30, Eurizon progetto Italia 70, Eurizon azioni Italia, Eurizon pir Italia azioni, Eurizon azioni pmi Italia and Eurizon progetto Italia 40; Eurizon Capital S.A. manager of the funds: Eurizon Fund - Equity Small Mid Cap Italy, Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy, Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy Smart Volatility; Eurizon Investment SICAV - PB Flexible Macro; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Fideuram Italia, Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50 and PIR Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi manager of the funds: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia and Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity and Pramerica SGR manager of the funds Mito 25 e Mito 50, holding in total 9.935.692 shares of Maire Tecnimont, with no par value, corresponding to 3.023% of the shares with voting rights1, and
3)the lists of the shareholder INARCASSA, holding in total 4,464,888 shares of Maire Tecnimont, with no par value, corresponding to 1.36% of the shares with voting rights.
The documentation pursuant to art. 77, paragraph 2-bis, of Consob Issuers' Regulations and art. 15, paragraph 1, letter a) of Regulation on Markets adopted with Consob resolution no. 20249/2017, will be made available to the public at the registered office in Rome and at the operative office in Milan, in accordance with the law.
1Total equity participation re-calculated in consequence of Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) -
Fonditalia Equity Italy's failure to submit, within the legal terms, the communication/certification concerning the ownership, on 4 April 2019, of 365,000 shares corresponding to 0.111% of the shares with voting rights in its favour.
2
Press Release
no. 10 - 08.04.2019
Maire Tecnimont SpA
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. is a company listed with the Milan stock exchange. It heads an industrial group (the Maire Tecnimont Group) that leads the natural resources processing sector (plant engineering in the oil&gas downstream industry, with specific technological and execution capabilities). Through its subsidiary NextChem the Group operates in the field of Green Chemistry and technologies supporting the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approximately 45 different countries, numbering around 50 operative companies and a workforce of more than 6,100 employees, along with approximately 3,000 additional Electrical & Instrumentation professionals. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.
|
Institutional Relations and Communication
|
Investor Relations
|
Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani
|
Riccardo Guglielmetti
|
public.affairs@mairetecnimont.it
|
Tel +39 02 6313-7823
|
|
investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it
|
Media Relations
|
|
Image Building
|
|
Alfredo Mele, Alessandro Zambetti
|
|
Tel +39 02 89011300
|
|
mairetecnimont@imagebuilding.it
|
3
Disclaimer
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:27:13 UTC