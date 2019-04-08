Maire Tecnimont : Filing of documentation prior to the Shareholders' meeting

Press Release

no. 10 - 08.04.2019

FILING OF DOCUMENTATION PRIOR TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Milan, 8 April 2019 - With reference to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company") convened for 29 April 2019, on first call, and if necessary, for 30 April 2019, on second call, the Company announces that the following documentation is available to the public at the registered office in Rome, Viale Castello della Magliana 27, the operative office in Milan, Via Gaetano De Castilla 6A, on the website www.mairetecnimont.comat the page https://www.mairetecnimont.com/en/governance/shareholders-meeting- documents/ordinary-shareholders-meeting-29-april-2019and on the authorized storage device 1 info (www.1info.it):

•the Annual Financial Report, which includes the Draft Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018, the Consolidated Financial Statements of Maire Tecnimont Group as at 31 December 2018, the Report on operations, the certification as set out by art. 154-bis, paragraph 5 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998 as well as the

Independent Auditors' Reports and the Board of Statutory Auditors'

Report;

•the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 for the financial year 2018;

•the 2019 Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and 84-quarter of Consob Issuers' Regulations;

•the lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors;

•the proposals that GLV Capital S.p.A., the shareholder controlling the Company, intends to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting concerning the determination of the number, the office term and the remuneration of the Directors, the appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (item 2 of the Agenda) and concerning the remuneration due to Standing Auditors and to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors (item 3 of the Agenda).

The Company also announces that the 2018 Sustainability Report, including the Non-Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018, together with the certification of conformity issued by the Designated Auditor, is available to the public at the registered office in Rome, Viale Castello della Magliana 27, the operative office in Milan, Via Gaetano De Castilla 6A, on the website www.mairetecnimont.comat the page https://www.mairetecnimont.com/en/investors/results-and-