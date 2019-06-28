Log in
Maire Tecnimont : New EPC Award from ANWIL in the fertilizer business in Poland

06/28/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Press Release

n. 24 - 28.06.2019

NEW EPC AWARD FROM ANWIL IN THE FERTILIZER BUSINESS IN POLAND

Milan, 28 June 2019 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A. has been awarded an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract from ANWIL, related to the implementation of a new granulation unit to produce various types of fertilizers. ANWIL is a Polish company part of ORLEN Group, a leading player in the fuels and energy markets, and one of the largest companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

This contract concerns one of three packages related to ANWIL's expansion of its fertilizer production capacities. ANWIL'S overall investment for the three packages is approximately USD 350 million, as communicated by the client. The Scope of Work includes engineering, equipment supply, construction, commissioning and execution of performance tests as well as training of client's personnel, for the implementation of a new granulation plant with an average capacity of about 1,500 tons per day depending on the type of fertilizers. The new unit will in fact allow the simultaneous production of a wide range of products such as ammonium nitrate (AN), Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), and Ammonium Sulphate /Ammonium Nitrate (ASN) mixtures. The new plant will be built in the existing industrial fertilizer Polish complex located in Włocławek, and its completion is planned by mid-2022.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group CEO, commented: "Our expertise in carrying out technological project in the fertilizer sector enabled us to further strengthen our footprint in Poland, supporting such a prominent client in unlocking greater value in processing natural resources. Moreover, this award represents a new milestone in the Group's strategy of expanding to innovative fertilizers technologies adjacent to our urea and ammonia ones."

Maire Tecnimont SpA

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. is a company listed with the Milan stock exchange. It heads an industrial group (the Maire Tecnimont Group) that leads the natural resources processing sector (plant engineering in the oil&gas downstream industry, with specific technological and execution capabilities). Through its subsidiary NextChem the Group operates in the field of Green Chemistry and technologies supporting the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approximately 45 different countries, numbering around 50 operative companies and a workforce of more than 6,300 employees, along with approximately 3,000 additional Electrical & Instrumentation professionals. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Institutional Relations and Communication

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

public.affairs@mairetecnimont.it

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

Media Relations

Image Building

Alfredo Mele, Alessandro Zambetti

Tel +39 02 89011300

mairetecnimont@imagebuilding.it

Maire Tecnimont SpA

SEDE LEGALE

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milano, Italia

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Roma, Italia

T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:40:02 UTC
