MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA
Maire Tecnimont : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018

10/19/2018 | 10:48am CEST

Press Release

No. 42 -19.10.2018

UPDATE OF CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR 2018

Milano, 19 October 2018 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors meeting which will approve the Interim Financial Report as of 30 September 2018 is brought forward to November 7, 2018 from the previously announced date of November 8, 2018.

The date and time of the conference call and webcast with the financial community following the Board of Directors will be communicated in due course.

Maire Tecnimont SpA

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. is a company listed with the Milan stock exchange. It heads an industrial group (the Maire Tecnimont Group) that leads the international Engineering & Construction (E&C), Technology & Licensing and Energy Business Development & Ventures markets, with specific competences in plants, particularly in the hydrocarbons segment (Oil & Gas Refining, Petrochemicals and Fertilizers), as well as in Power Generation and Infrastructures. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approximately 40 different countries, numbering around 50 operative companies and a workforce of about 5,500 employees, along with approximately 3,000 additional Electrical & Instrumentation professionals. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Institutional Relations and Communication

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

public.affairs@mairetecnimont.it

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

Media Relations

Image Building

Alfredo Mele, Alessandro Zambetti

Tel +39 02 89011300

mairetecnimont@imagebuilding.it

Maire Tecnimont SpA

Registered Office

Viale Castello della Magliana 27, 00148 Rome, Italy

Share capital € 19,920,679.32 fully paid-up

P +39 06 602161 F +39 06 65793002

Tax Code, VAT number and Rome

Operative Headquarters

Company register number: 07673571001

Via Gaetano De Castillia 6 A, 20124 Milan, Italy

www.mairetecnimont.com

P +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139002

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:47:06 UTC
