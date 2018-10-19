Maire Tecnimont : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018

Press Release

No. 42 -19.10.2018

UPDATE OF CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR 2018

Milano, 19 October 2018 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors meeting which will approve the Interim Financial Report as of 30 September 2018 is brought forward to November 7, 2018 from the previously announced date of November 8, 2018.

The date and time of the conference call and webcast with the financial community following the Board of Directors will be communicated in due course.

Maire Tecnimont SpA

