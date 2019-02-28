Log in
Maire Tecnimont : awarded reimbursable EPC contract worth about USD 65 million by NATPET in the revamping business

0
02/28/2019 | 01:40am EST

Press Release

n. 3 - 28.02.2019

MAIRE TECNIMONT AWARDED REIMBURSABLE EPC CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT USD 65 MILLION BY NATPET IN THE REVAMPING BUSINESS

  • Contract awarded by National Petrochemical Industrial Company (NATPET) for the reinstatement of the existing Polypropylene Plant located in Yanbu Industrial City, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Milan, 28 February 2019 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A., through its affiliate Tecnimont Arabia Company Limited, has been awarded a reimbursable EPC contract by National Petrochemical Industrial Company (NATPET) for the reinstatement of the existing Polypropylene Plant located in Yanbu Industrial City, on the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The overall value of the contract is about USD 65 million on a reimbursable basis. The project scope of work entails Engineering and Procurement Services, Material Supply, Construction Supervision Services and Construction Works. The project has an estimated execution schedule of about seven months, up to Ready for Start Up.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With this award we further consolidate our industrial footprint in Saudi Arabia leveraging our strong capabilities in carrying out revamping projects, as part of our business strategy. We are honoured to put our technological know-how at the service of a prestigious client such as NATPET".

Maire Tecnimont SpA

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. is a company listed with the Milan stock exchange. It heads an industrial group (the Maire Tecnimont Group) that leads the natural resources processing sector (plant engineering in the oil&gas downstream industry, with specific technological and execution capabilities). Through its subsidiary NextChem the Group operates in the field of Green Chemistry and technologies supporting the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approximately 45 different countries, numbering around 50 operative companies and a workforce of more than 5,800 employees, along with approximately 3,000 additional Electrical & Instrumentation professionals. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Institutional Relations and Communication Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani public.affairs@mairetecnimont.it

Media Relations

Image Building

Alfredo Mele, Alessandro Zambetti Tel +39 02 89011300 mairetecnimont@imagebuilding.it

Maire Tecnimont SpA SEDE LEGALE

Via Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Roma, Italia T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610

Investor Relations Riccardo Guglielmetti Tel +39 02 6313-7823 investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milano, Italia T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:39:08 UTC
