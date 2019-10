Maisons du Monde : 3rd edition of the Maisons du Monde Sustainable Creation Awards

Convinced that it is possible to offer products that combine style, affordability, and eco-design, three years ago Maisons du Monde launched a contest open to young talents that encouraged responsible design. Since 2011, eco-design has taken a place at the heart of the product approach of Maisons du Monde which, year after year, launches completely eco-designed furniture items, such as the Falkor sofa. With the Sustainable Creation Awards, Maisons du Monde decided to go even further and disseminate eco-design good practices among design schools and their students.

"By rewarding young talents that integrate style and eco-design in a product, we want to show that eco-design boosts creation and is not a constraint!

Indeed, there is still much to be done to eco-design all our products, but we want to pave the way to speed up this approach", explains Fabienne Morgaut, CSR Director at Maisons du Monde