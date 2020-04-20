Log in
Maisons du Monde: Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

04/20/2020

PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE:

INFORMATION ON THE AVAILABILITY

OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Nantes - 20 April 2020 - Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM, ISIN Code: FR0013153541), a European leader in affordable and inspirational decoration and furniture homeware, filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document (new version of the Registration Document) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”), under the number D.20-0304.

Maisons du Monde’s 2019 Registration Document is available for consultation on the Group’s website (www.corporate.maisonsdumonde.com), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

 

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

·The Annual Financial Report;

·The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

·The non-financial performance statement;

·The reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees;

·The description of the share buyback programme.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document also includes information on the impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, among other items:

·Chapter 2 – Risk Factors page 49;

·Chapter 5 – Perspectives page 183;

·Chapter 6 – Financial Statements note 39 page 240 and note 28 page 264.

***

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through an integrated and complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, its websites and its catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,225 million and EBITDA of €153 million in 2019. At 31 December 2019, the Group operated 376 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 45% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2019. This platform, which accounted for 25% of the Group's sales in 2019, is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and the UK. In 2018, the Group acquired a majority stake in Modani, a furniture chain present in the United States through its stores and ecommerce business. Modani, founded in 2007, is an aspirational lifestyle brand, offering high-quality proprietary modern, contemporary and midcentury furniture at affordable price points, with a nationwide presence through a network of 18 showrooms.

www.corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***
Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations
Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 Clémentine Prat – +33 2 51 79 54 08
cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com
 cprat@maisonsdumonde.com

 

Attachment

