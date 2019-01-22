Log in
MAISONS DU MONDE
01/22 11:30:00 am
20.46 EUR   -3.94%
Maisons du Monde: Full-year 2018 trading update

01/22/2019 | 12:16pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE: FULL-YEAR 2018 TRADING UPDATE

Full-year 2018 sales and results[1] in line with targets, demonstrating

Maisons du Monde's resilience in a fourth quarter marked by

exceptional trading conditions in France

_________________________________________

Sales up 10% year-on-year, of which +7.4% at constant perimeter

_________________________________________

Nantes, 22 January 2019

Given the context of the "Yellow Vests" movement that marked the fourth quarter of 2018 in France, Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM, ISIN Code: FR0013153541) is issuing today an exceptional trading update on its full-year 2018 sales and results ahead of the full publication.

Based on unaudited figures, Maisons du Monde confirms that its sales and results for the year ended 31 December 2018 are in line with the Group's full-year targets, which were adjusted in the third quarter to reflect an anticipated softer trading environment in France.

With year-on-year sales growth of 7.4% at constant perimeter, of which 3% like-for-like, and 10% including Modani, these unaudited figures for full-year 2018 demonstrate the strength of Maisons du Monde's omnichannel and international strategy, with continued momentum in online sales, including in France, and strong commercial dynamics across its European markets.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Maisons du Monde reported sales growth of 5.6% year-on-year at constant perimeter, of which 2% like-for-like, and 9.3% including Modani. This performance was achieved despite a challenging retail environment in France, which was further impacted by the "Yellow Vests" movement.

Based on its initial review, Maisons du Monde also confirms its EBITDA margin target of above 13% of sales for full-year 2018.

In line with its updated targets, Maisons du Monde recorded 22 net openings in 2018, of which its first store in the United States under its banner, in addition to 3 net openings by Modani.

Maisons du Monde will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results on 12 March 2019.

***

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through an integrated and complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, websites and catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has profitably expanded across Europe since 2003. The Group posted sales of €1,011 million and EBITDA of €139 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. In 2017, the Group operated 313 stores in seven countries including France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, and derived over 38% of its sales from outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive online shopping website, sales from which grew 35% per year on average between 2010 and 2017. The website is available in eleven countries: the seven countries where the Group operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United Kingdom. In 2017, online sales represented 21% of the Group's sales.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations
Laurent Sfaxi - +33 2 51 71 52 07 Clémentine Prat - +33 2 51 79 54 08
lsfaxi@maisonsdumonde.com cprat@maisonsdumonde.com


[1] Unaudited figures.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MAISONS DU MONDE via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 124 M
EBIT 2018 107 M
Net income 2018 71,4 M
Debt 2018 145 M
Yield 2018 2,37%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 962 M
Technical analysis trends MAISONS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,2 €
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Walbaum Chief Executive Officer
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Yohann Catherine Director-Store Sales & Network Operations
Arnaud Louet Chief Financial Officer
Guillaume Apostoly Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE27.47%1 092
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD4.48%14 618
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.6.82%4 320
RH12.94%2 871
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.30.12%2 025
DUNELM GROUP PLC30.41%1 842
