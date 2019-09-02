Log in
Maisons du Monde : New store in Lorient

09/02/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Press release

Nantes, September 2, 2019

Opening of a Maisons du Monde store in Lorient (France)

Friday, September 13, 2019

ZAC de Keryado (K2) Rue Colonel Jean Muller 56100 Lorient (France)

On Friday, September 13, Maisons du Monde opens its new store in the commercial area of Keryado, in Lorient, in France. In this new space totaling 1100 sqm, customers will discover all the home decor universes.

An offer for all styles ... and desires

Decor items, lightings, textiles, tableware or furniture will be set in stylish and inspiring spaces. At Maisons du Monde, we keep an eye on trends and showcase the best styles. To inspire our customers, our furniture and decorative accessories encompass all styles to reflect their personalities, their emotions and their tastes. Whether our customers are looking for a gift idea, a specific item, a unique home accessory or want to place an order, Maisons du Monde will satisfy all their decorating desires.

In Lorient, a team of 15 people will assist customers, including 7 new hires

A staff of 15 people composed of 7 newly hired employees, will be on hand to welcome them and advise them. They will be able to accompany them to work on a home decor project thanks to the "Swatch Bar" presenting all the brand's styles, all the sofa shapes, colors and materials, as well as wood samples, with the different stains and shades…

Inspiration will be in the air for customers and interior decor fans at the Maisons du Monde store in Lorient where they will discover the new 2019 Autumn-Winter decoration collections.

presse@maisonsdumonde.com

maisonsdumonde.com

Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 16:39:04 UTC
