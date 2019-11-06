Maisons du Monde : New store in Toison d'Or

On Friday, November 8, Maisons du Monde opens its 23rd store in the Toison d'Or Gallery, Belgium. In this new space totaling 1100 sqm, customers will discover all the home decor universes.

An offer for all styles ... and desires

Decor items, lightings, textiles, tableware or furniture will be set in stylish and inspiring spaces. At Maisons du Monde, we keep an eye on trends and showcase the best styles. To inspire our customers, our furniture and decorative accessories encompass all styles to reflect their personalities, their emotions and their tastes. Whether our customers are looking for a gift idea, a specific item, a unique home accessory or want to place an order, Maisons du Monde will satisfy all their decorating desires.

In Toison d'Or, a team of 18 people will assist customers, including 11 new hires

A staff of 18 people composed of 11 newly hired employees, will be on hand to welcome them and advise them. They will be able to accompany them to work on a home decor project thanks to "the Decor Workshop", presenting all the brand's styles, all the