Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Maisons du Monde    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/21 06:52:06 am
12.615 EUR   -0.20%
06:21aMAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Toulouse Gramont
PU
11/06MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Toison d'Or
PU
10/31MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Lugano
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Maisons du Monde : New store in Toulouse Gramont

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:21am EST

Press release

Nantes, November 21, 2019

Opening of a Maisons du Monde store in Toulouse in the Shopping center Espace Gramont, France

Saturday November 23, 2019

Espace Gramont shopping center

2 chemin de Gabardie

31200 Toulouse (France)

On Saturday, November 23, Maisons du Monde opens its new store in the Espace Gramont shopping center, the 5th in Toulouse, France! In this new space totaling 650 sqm, customers will discover all the home decor universes.

An offer for all styles ... and desires!

Decor items, lightings, textiles, tableware or furniture will be set in stylish and inspiring spaces. At Maisons du Monde, we keep an eye on trends and showcase the best styles. To inspire our customers, our furniture and decorative accessories encompass all styles to reflect their personalities, their emotions and their tastes. Whether our customers are looking for a gift idea, a specific item, a unique home accessory or want to place an order, Maisons du Monde will satisfy all their decorating desires.

In Toulouse Gramont, a team of 13 people will assist customer

A staff of 13 people composed of 11 newly hired employees, will be on hand to welcome them and advise them. They will be able to accompany them to work on a home decor project thanks to the "Swatch Bar" presenting all the brand's styles, all the sofa shapes, colors and materials, as well as wood samples, with the different stains and shades…

Inspiration will be in the air for customers and interior decor fans at the Maisons du Monde store in Toulouse Gramont where they will discover the new 2019 Christmas decoration collections.

presse@maisonsdumonde.com

Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 11:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAISONS DU MONDE
06:21aMAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Toulouse Gramont
PU
11/06MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Toison d'Or
PU
10/31MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Lugano
PU
10/30MAISONS DU MONDE : Third-Quarter 2019 sales
PU
10/30MAISONS DU MONDE : Third-quarter 2019 sales
AQ
10/24MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Bègles
PU
10/24MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Cap 3000
PU
10/21MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Westfield Vélizy 2
PU
10/09MAISONS DU MONDE : 3rd edition of the Maisons du Monde Sustainable Creation Awar..
PU
10/07MAISONS DU MONDE : New store in Benidorm
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 253 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 62,1 M
Debt 2019 857 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 9,28x
P/E ratio 2020 8,40x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart MAISONS DU MONDE
Duration : Period :
Maisons du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAISONS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,23  €
Last Close Price 12,64  €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 83,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Walbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Yohann Catherine Director-Store Sales & Network Operations
Eric Bosmans Chief Financial Officer
Guillaume Apostoly Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE-24.36%632
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.26.69%17 670
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.38.83%5 352
RH58.35%3 544
DUNELM GROUP PLC51.57%2 139
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.13.07%1 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group