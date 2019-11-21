Maisons du Monde : New store in Toulouse Gramont

Opening of a Maisons du Monde store in Toulouse in the Shopping center Espace Gramont, France

Saturday November 23, 2019

Espace Gramont shopping center

2 chemin de Gabardie

31200 Toulouse (France)

On Saturday, November 23, Maisons du Monde opens its new store in the Espace Gramont shopping center, the 5th in Toulouse, France! In this new space totaling 650 sqm, customers will discover all the home decor universes.

An offer for all styles ... and desires!

Decor items, lightings, textiles, tableware or furniture will be set in stylish and inspiring spaces. At Maisons du Monde, we keep an eye on trends and showcase the best styles. To inspire our customers, our furniture and decorative accessories encompass all styles to reflect their personalities, their emotions and their tastes. Whether our customers are looking for a gift idea, a specific item, a unique home accessory or want to place an order, Maisons du Monde will satisfy all their decorating desires.

In Toulouse Gramont, a team of 13 people will assist customer

A staff of 13 people composed of 11 newly hired employees, will be on hand to welcome them and advise them. They will be able to accompany them to work on a home decor project thanks to the "Swatch Bar" presenting all the brand's styles, all the sofa shapes, colors and materials, as well as wood samples, with the different stains and shades…

Inspiration will be in the air for customers and interior decor fans at the Maisons du Monde store in Toulouse Gramont where they will discover the new 2019 Christmas decoration collections.

presse@maisonsdumonde.com