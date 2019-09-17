Log in
MAISONS DU MONDE

Maisons du Monde : New store in Waterloo

09/17/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Press release

Nantes, September 17, 2019

Opening of the biggest Maisons du Monde store in Belgium, in Waterloo

Friday, September 20, 2019

Drève Richelle, 2

1410 Waterloo (Belgium)

On Friday, September 20, Maisons du Monde opens its 22nd store in Waterloo, Belgium. In this new space totaling 3300 sqm, customers will discover all the home decor universes.

An offer for all styles ... and desires

Decor items, lightings, textiles, tableware or furniture will be set in stylish and inspiring spaces. At Maisons du Monde, we keep an eye on trends and showcase the best styles. To inspire our customers, our furniture and decorative accessories encompass all styles to reflect their personalities, their emotions and their tastes. Whether our customers are looking for a gift idea, a specific item, a unique home accessory or want to place an order, Maisons du Monde will satisfy all their decorating desires.

In Waterloo, a team of 20 people will assist customers, including 11 new hires

A staff of 20 people composed of 11 newly hired employees, will be on hand to welcome them and advise them. They will be able to accompany them to work on a home decor project thanks to "the Decor Workshop", presenting all the brand's styles, all the sofa shapes, colors and materials, as well as wood samples, with the different stains and shades…

Inspiration will be in the air for customers and interior decor fans at the Maisons du Monde store in Waterloo where they will discover the new 2019 Autumn-Winter decoration collections.

About Maisons du Monde

From furniture to home accessories, Maisons du Monde has been creating inspirational and original universes for every room and every style for over 20 years. Throughout the year, our designers capture trends from around the world to create exclusive furniture and home décor collections. Every year, we create 1 furniture collection based on 7 styles, 2 home accessories collections each divided into 6 trends - more than 2000 new items - and 4 catalogues: Furniture and Home Accessories, Garden Furniture, Youth Furnishings and BtoB. At the end of 2018, Maisons du Monde had 336 stores across nine countries (France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, UK, USA) and an e-commerce platform available in twelve countries (the nine countries where our stores are located, plus Austria, the Netherlands and Portugal).

tnedelian@maisonsdumonde.com

Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 08:01:02 UTC
