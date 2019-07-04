Maisons du Monde : Notice to holders of the Oceanes due 2023 (FR0013300381) - Adjustment to conversion / exchange ratio

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE OCEANES DUE 2023 (FR0013300381)

ADJUSTEMENT TO THE CONVERSION / EXCHANGE RATIO

Nantes, 4 July 2019

Holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares ("OCEANES") (ISIN: FR0013300381) are informed that the General Ordinary Meeting held on June 3rd, 2019 decided to distribute a dividend of €0.47 per Maisons du Monde SA share (ISIN: FR0013153541). The dividend was paid on July 4th, 2019 and the ex-date was July 2nd, 2019.

Following this dividend payment, in accordance with paragraph 2.6.(B).10 of the terms and conditions of the OCEANES (the "Terms and Conditions"), the Conversion / Exchange Ratio (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) is adjusted from 1.004 to 1.012 Maisons du Monde SA share for 1 OCEANE (calculated to three decimal places by rounding to the nearest thousandth). The new Conversion / Exchange Ratio is effective on July 4th, 2019.

***

