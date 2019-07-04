Log in
Maisons du Monde : Notice to holders of the Oceanes due 2023 (FR0013300381) - Adjustment to conversion / exchange ratio

07/04/2019 | 04:39am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF THE OCEANES DUE 2023 (FR0013300381)

ADJUSTEMENT TO THE CONVERSION / EXCHANGE RATIO

Nantes, 4 July 2019

Holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares ("OCEANES") (ISIN: FR0013300381) are informed that the General Ordinary Meeting held on June 3rd, 2019 decided to distribute a dividend of €0.47 per Maisons du Monde SA share (ISIN: FR0013153541). The dividend was paid on July 4th, 2019 and the ex-date was July 2nd, 2019.

Following this dividend payment, in accordance with paragraph 2.6.(B).10 of the terms and conditions of the OCEANES (the "Terms and Conditions"), the Conversion / Exchange Ratio (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) is adjusted from 1.004 to 1.012 Maisons du Monde SA share for 1 OCEANE (calculated to three decimal places by rounding to the nearest thousandth). The new Conversion / Exchange Ratio is effective on July 4th, 2019.

***

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through an integrated and complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, its websites and its catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,111 million and EBITDA of €148 million in 2018. At 31 December 2018, the Group operated 336 stores in 9 countries including France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom, and derived 40% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2018. This platform, which accounted for 23% of the Group's sales in 2018, is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and Portugal. In 2018, the Group acquired a majority stake in Modani, a furniture chain present in the United States through its stores and ecommerce business. Modani, founded in 2017, is an aspirational lifestyle brand, offering high-quality proprietary modern, contemporary and mid-century furniture at affordable price points, with a nationwide presence through a network of 13 showrooms.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations

Press Relations

Laurent Sfaxi - +33 2 51 71 52 07

Clémentine Prat - +33 2 51 79 54 08

lsfaxi@maisonsdumonde.com

cprat@maisonsdumonde.com

Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:37:05 UTC
