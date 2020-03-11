Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Maisons du Monde    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maisons du Monde: Peter Child and Michel-Alain Proch join Maisons du Monde's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

PETER CHILD AND MICHEL-ALAIN PROCH JOIN MAISONS DU MONDE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

_________________________________________

Nantes, March 11, 2020

Maisons du Monde’s Board of Directors announces that Peter Child has been co-opted as independent member and Chairman of the Board, succeeding Sir Ian Cheshire. Michel-Alain Proch also joins the Board as independent director and Vice-Chairman.

The Board of Directors, that met on March 10, 2020, unanimously decided, after a recruitment process initiated in the second half of 2019 and on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, to co-opt Messrs. Peter Child and Michel-Alain Proch to replace Sir Ian Cheshire and Mrs. Marie Schott, who resigned from their positions today.

Peter Child also succeeds Sir Ian Cheshire as a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Michel-Alain Proch will join the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors welcomes the arrival of Peter Child and Michel-Alain Proch, whose recognized experience and skills are invaluable assets to support Maisons du Monde in its future development. In particular, Peter Child will bring his deep knowledge of the retail sector in France and internationally, and Michel-Alain Proch his financial expertise in listed groups.

These co-optations will be subject to ratification by the Annual General Meeting, along with the renewal of their mandate as members of the Board of Directors.

The Board warmly thanks Sir Ian Cheshire for his commitment and contribution to the development of the company since its IPO and the support he has provided to Maisons du Monde’s management. The Board also thanks Marie Schott for her valuable contribution over the past three years.

Sir Ian Cheshire, Chairman of the Board of Directors, declared: “It has been an honor to chair Maisons du Monde’s Board of Directors since December 2016. Having supported the Group’s development following its IPO, a new chapter in its growth story is set to be written with the implementation of its 2020-2024 strategic plan. I fully support the recommendation to appoint Peter Child as Chairman of the Board, given his solid knowledge of the retail sector and his recognized leadership."

Peter Child declared: "I am delighted to join the Maisons du Monde Board of Directors and assume the role of non-executive Chairman. Maisons du Monde has an exceptional omnichannel model and has solid assets to continue its profitable growth. I am convinced that with Michel-Alain Proch and rest of the Board, we will bring to Maisons du Monde complementary experience and skills in order to support Julie Walbaum and her Executive Committee in the implementation of the Group’s strategy,  for the benefit of all its customers, employees and shareholders."

***

Biography of Peter Child

Peter Child spent 35 years with consulting firm McKinsey & Co, where he accompanied many major brands in their development strategy, particularly in the retail sector. Based in Paris, he was leader of the Retail & Consumer sector for France, then Europe, and then overall global leader for the retail sector. In 2005, he was appointed to the McKinsey & Co Shareholders’ Council, sitting on the Knowledge Committee (McKinsey's global committee responsible for the development of McKinsey's intellectual capital). In 2015, Peter Child joined the Hong Kong office to lead the Retail & Consumer business in Asia. As a board director, he accompanied the development of the start-up Atelier Cologne before its sale to the L'Oréal Group. Today he sits as an independent director on the Board of Aeon, the leading Japanese and Asian retail group, which he supports in particular in its strategy and governance.

Peter Child holds an MA in Engineering (Cambridge) and an MBA from INSEAD.

Biography of Michel-Alain Proch

Michel-Alain Proch was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ingenico in February 2019, where he leads the Finance & Purchasing functions. He is a major contributor to the Group's transformation plan launched upon his arrival. Michel-Alain has more than 25 years of experience in finance, strategy, integration and transformation. From 2015 to 2018, based in New York, he was Senior Executive Vice President in charge of North American operations and then Director of Digital Strategy for Atos Group. As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Atos from 2007 to 2015, Michel-Alain Proch led several major acquisitions and successfully co-managed the IPO of Worldline. He was also named Best CFO (Europe, Software and IT Services) by Extel for four consecutive years. He was a member of Worldline's Board of Directors until 2016. Michel-Alain Proch had previously held management positions at Hermès in France and in the United States for 8 years. He began his career as a consultant with Deloitte & Touche in France and the United Kingdom.


Michel-Alain Proch holds a Master's degree in Finance from Toulouse Business School.

***

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through an integrated and complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, its websites and its catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,111 million and EBITDA of €148 million in 2018. At 31 December 2018, the Group operated 336 stores in 9 countries including France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom, and derived 40% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2018. This platform, which accounted for 23% of the Group's sales in 2018, is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and Portugal. In 2018, the Group acquired a 70% majority stake in Modani, a furniture chain present in the United States through its stores and ecommerce business. Modani, founded in 2007, is an aspirational lifestyle brand, offering high-quality proprietary modern, contemporary and mid-century furniture at affordable price points, with a nationwide presence through a network of 13 showrooms.

www.corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

 Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – +33 2 51 71 52 07Clémentine Prat – +33 2 51 79 54 08
lsfaxi@maisonsdumonde.comcprat@maisonsdumonde.com
Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 
cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAISONS DU MONDE
12:55pMAISONS DU MONDE : Peter Child and Michel-Alain Proch join Maisons du Monde's Bo..
GL
12:45pMAISONS DU MONDE : Full-Year 2019 Results
AQ
03/05MAISONS DU MONDE : Monthly information on buyback program - February 2020 (Frenc..
PU
02/25MAISONS DU MONDE : Product recall
PU
02/05MAISONS DU MONDE : Monthly information about buyback program - January 2020 (Fre..
PU
01/31MAISONS DU MONDE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rig..
CO
01/30MAISONS DU MONDE : Full-year 2019 trading update
PU
01/30MAISONS DU MONDE : Full-year 2019 trading update
GL
01/30MAISONS DU MONDE : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/03MAISONS DU MONDE : Monthly information about buyback program on December 31th 20..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 252 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 60,9 M
Debt 2019 834 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 6,65x
P/E ratio 2020 6,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 411 M
Chart MAISONS DU MONDE
Duration : Period :
Maisons du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAISONS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,10  €
Last Close Price 9,10  €
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 132%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Walbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Yohann Catherine Director-Store Sales & Network Operations
Eric Bosmans Chief Financial Officer
Guillaume Apostoly Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE-29.84%466
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.57%15 603
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-26.47%4 232
RH-31.58%2 775
DUNELM GROUP PLC-16.26%2 533
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-47.92%1 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group