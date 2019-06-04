Maisons du Monde : Press release - Annual shareholders' meeting 3 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE:

MINUTES OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF 3 JUNE 2019

Nantes, 3 June 2019

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Maisons du Monde met on Monday 3 June 2019 at Pullman Roissy CDG Hotel - Tremblay-en-France, under the chairmanship of Sir Ian Cheshire, in the presence of Julie Walbaum, the CEO, and of members of the Board of Directors.

The quorum for the Meeting was 59,27%, representing 26 511 011 shares for 181 shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence.

The shareholders voted the 17 resolutions submitted for their approval, as follows:

The General Meeting first approved the parent company and the consolidated financial statements for the year 2018, as well as the payment of a dividend of €0.47 per share. The dividend will be paid on 4 July 2019, after the coupon detachment date of 2 July 2019.

On matters of governance, the General Meeting approved the principles and criteria for determining the compensation of Mrs Julie Walbaum for the second half of 2018 (ex ante vote), then the compensation payable or allocated in 2018 to Sir Ian Cheshire, Gilles Petit and Julie Walbaum (ex post votes), as well as the principles and criteria for determining the compensation of Sir Cheshire and Mrs Walbaum for financial year 2019 (ex ante votes).

The General Meeting then approved the nomination for 4 years of Julie Walbaum as member of the Board of Directors.

Lastly, the General Meeting approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to purchase its own shares and the amount of attendance fees allocated to members of the Board for the current financial year.

The Shareholders then took action on the resolutions submitted for their approval by way of Extraordinary meeting:

They approved a statutory amendment specifying the conditions for appointing the alternate auditors and they renewed the authorization granted to the Board to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares as part of the share buy-back program.

The outcome of the votes on all the resolutions will be available on the Company's website at corporate.maisonsdumonde.com, under the heading "Finance", "General Meetings" on Tuesday 4 June 2019.

