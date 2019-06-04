Maisons du Monde : Press release - Annual shareholders' meeting 3 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE
MAISONS DU MONDE:
MINUTES OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF 3 JUNE 2019
Nantes, 3 June 2019
The General Meeting of Shareholders of Maisons du Monde met on Monday 3 June 2019 at Pullman Roissy CDG Hotel - Tremblay-en-France, under the chairmanship of Sir Ian Cheshire, in the presence of Julie Walbaum, the CEO, and of members of the Board of Directors.
The quorum for the Meeting was 59,27%, representing 26 511 011 shares for 181 shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence.
The shareholders voted the 17 resolutions submitted for their approval, as follows:
The General Meeting first approved the parent company and the consolidated financial statements for the year 2018, as well as the payment of a dividend of €0.47 per share. The dividend will be paid on 4 July 2019, after the coupon detachment date of 2 July 2019.
On matters of governance, the General Meeting approved the principles and criteria for determining the compensation of Mrs Julie Walbaum for the second half of 2018 (ex ante vote), then the compensation payable or allocated in 2018 to Sir Ian Cheshire, Gilles Petit and Julie Walbaum (ex post votes), as well as the principles and criteria for determining the compensation of Sir Cheshire and Mrs Walbaum for financial year 2019 (ex ante votes).
The General Meeting then approved the nomination for 4 years of Julie Walbaum as member of the Board of Directors.
Lastly, the General Meeting approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to purchase its own shares and the amount of attendance fees allocated to members of the Board for the current financial year.
The Shareholders then took action on the resolutions submitted for their approval by way of Extraordinary meeting:
They approved a statutory amendment specifying the conditions for appointing the alternate auditors and they renewed the authorization granted to the Board to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares as part of the share buy-back program.
The outcome of the votes on all the resolutions will be available on the Company's website at corporate.maisonsdumonde.com, under the heading "Finance", "General Meetings" on Tuesday 4 June 2019.
***
1
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through an integrated and complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, its websites and its catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,111 million and EBITDA of €148 million in 2018. At 31 December 2018, the Group operated 336 stores in 9 countries including France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom, and derived 40% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2018. This platform, which accounted for 23% of the Group's sales in 2018, is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and Portugal. In 2018, the Group acquired a majority stake in Modani, a furniture chain present in the United States through its stores and ecommerce business. Modani, founded in 2017, is an aspirational lifestyle brand, offering high-quality proprietary modern, contemporary and mid-century furniture at affordable price points, with a nationwide presence through a network of 13 showrooms.
|
|
corporate.maisonsdumonde.com
|
|
***
|
Contacts
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Press Relations
|
Laurent Sfaxi - +33 2 51 71 52 07
|
Clémentine Prat - +33 2 51 79 54 08
|
lsfaxi@maisonsdumonde.com
|
cprat@maisonsdumonde.com
2
Disclaimer
Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 07:04:13 UTC