Maisons du Monde

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
Maisons du Monde : Product recall

02/25/2020 | 01:28pm EST

Press Release

Nantes, February 25, 2020

Maisons du Monde recalls the GASTON AWAKENING BOOK - A DAY AT THE ZOO belonging to the 159882 lot which may pose a choking hazard due to the detachable parts of the product.

As a security measure, Maisons du Monde asks its customers who bought « Gaston awakening book

  • a day at the zoo », belonging to the 159882 lot, before 19 February 2020, to bring this product back to a Maisons du Monde store of their choice or in the UK to bring this product to Debenhams store of the purchase for a reimbursement.

The safety of our customers being a priority, Maisons du Monde has also withdrawn the sale of this product, in stores and on its website.

For more information, we invite you to contact our Customer Service (free service and call):

  • France: 02 49 53 80 03
  • Belgium (French): 02 620 08 64
  • Belgium (Dutch): 04 393 92 57
  • Luxembourg: 273 000 68
  • Switzerland (French): 022 567 59 04
  • Switzerland (German): 043 547 81 90
  • Switzerland (Italian): 091 247 99 12
  • UK : 0207 660 80 76
  • Portugal : 210 608 328
  • Germany: 030 915 88 012
  • Austria: 0720 38 0044
  • Italy: 02 385 946 22
  • Spain: 912 158 226
  • The Netherlands: 0207 219 831

The Maisons du Monde teams kindly ask you to accept their apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Press contact: presse@maisonsdumonde.com- 00 33 (0)2 51 79 54 08

Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:26:06 UTC
