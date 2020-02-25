Maisons du Monde : Product recall

Press Release Nantes, February 25, 2020

Maisons du Monde recalls the GASTON AWAKENING BOOK - A DAY AT THE ZOO belonging to the 159882 lot which may pose a choking hazard due to the detachable parts of the product.

As a security measure, Maisons du Monde asks its customers who bought « Gaston awakening book

a day at the zoo », belonging to the 159882 lot, before 19 February 2020, to bring this product back to a Maisons du Monde store of their choice or in the UK to bring this product to Debenhams store of the purchase for a reimbursement.

The safety of our customers being a priority, Maisons du Monde has also withdrawn the sale of this product, in stores and on its website.

For more information, we invite you to contact our Customer Service (free service and call):

France: 02 49 53 80 03

Belgium (French): 02 620 08 64

Belgium (Dutch): 04 393 92 57

Luxembourg: 273 000 68

Switzerland (French): 022 567 59 04

Switzerland (German): 043 547 81 90

Switzerland (Italian): 091 247 99 12

UK : 0207 660 80 76

Portugal : 210 608 328

Germany: 030 915 88 012

Austria: 0720 38 0044

Italy: 02 385 946 22

Spain: 912 158 226

The Netherlands: 0207 219 831

The Maisons du Monde teams kindly ask you to accept their apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Press contact: presse@maisonsdumonde.com- 00 33 (0)2 51 79 54 08