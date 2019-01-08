Majesco : Announces Brian Solis as a Keynote Speaker at Convergence 2019

Majesco (NYSE AMERICAN:MJCO), a global provider of market-leading
insurance technology today announced that Brian Solis will be a keynote
speaker at its upcoming customer conference Convergence 2019 taking
place in Savannah, Georgia on April 14 – 17, 2019.
Brian is Principal Analyst and Futurist at Altimeter, the digital
analyst group at Prophet, and has been called “one of the greatest
digital analysts of our time” by CMOs and CEOs of top brands. He is also
a world-renowned keynote speaker and digital anthropologist, who studies
disruptive technology and its impact on business and society. In his
work, he humanizes trends to help people understand how the world is
changing, why, and what to do about it.
Brian is an award-winning author of seven best-selling books including X:
The Experience When Business Meets Design, What’s the Future of
Business (WTF) and The End of Business as Usual. With a loyal
online audience of over 600,000 people, his work makes him a
sought-after thought-leader to leading brands, celebrities and startups.
“We are thrilled to have Brian speak at Convergence 2019, and hear
firsthand his take on the trends shaping the platform economy and the
impact to insurers and their customers,” said Majesco CEO Adam Elster.
“Like many of the people who attend this conference, Brian is
hyper-aware of the disruption that is happening across the insurance
industry. He has some incredible insights in terms of leveraging these
changes to drive innovation and capture market opportunity.”
Now in its 11th year, Convergence 2019 will bring together business and
IT insurance leaders, industry analysts and partners for sessions and
discussions on the trends challenging the insurance industry, and
Majesco’s product vision for championing insurers’ transformation and
success. Over 150 customers, analysts, and influencers will gather to
share and discuss industry trends, best practices, and hear about
Majesco solutions and new innovation across its P&C, L&A and Group lines
of business.
Attendance to Convergence is by invitation only and open to Majesco’s
customers and partners. For more details visit https://convergence.majesco.com.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 160 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market
leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the
basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of
management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements
should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors,
including those set forth in Majesco’s reports that it files from time
to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should
review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in
Majesco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and registration statement on Form
S-1, as amended.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this
press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks;
changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection
measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development
risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional
scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company;
the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow
of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or
regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions
on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key
personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the
risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving
laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco’s ability to
raise capital to fund future growth.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the
events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will
be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to
be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard
these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other
person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified
timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this press release. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update
or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date
of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005723/en/