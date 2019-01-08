Majesco : Announces Brian Solis as a Keynote Speaker at Convergence 2019

The world-renowned digital anthropologist, futurist and award-winning author to speak at Majesco’s biggest gathering of insurance technologists, business leaders, and industry visionaries

Majesco (NYSE AMERICAN:MJCO), a global provider of market-leading insurance technology today announced that Brian Solis will be a keynote speaker at its upcoming customer conference Convergence 2019 taking place in Savannah, Georgia on April 14 – 17, 2019.

Brian is Principal Analyst and Futurist at Altimeter, the digital analyst group at Prophet, and has been called “one of the greatest digital analysts of our time” by CMOs and CEOs of top brands. He is also a world-renowned keynote speaker and digital anthropologist, who studies disruptive technology and its impact on business and society. In his work, he humanizes trends to help people understand how the world is changing, why, and what to do about it.

Brian is an award-winning author of seven best-selling books including X: The Experience When Business Meets Design, What’s the Future of Business (WTF) and The End of Business as Usual. With a loyal online audience of over 600,000 people, his work makes him a sought-after thought-leader to leading brands, celebrities and startups.

“We are thrilled to have Brian speak at Convergence 2019, and hear firsthand his take on the trends shaping the platform economy and the impact to insurers and their customers,” said Majesco CEO Adam Elster. “Like many of the people who attend this conference, Brian is hyper-aware of the disruption that is happening across the insurance industry. He has some incredible insights in terms of leveraging these changes to drive innovation and capture market opportunity.”

Now in its 11th year, Convergence 2019 will bring together business and IT insurance leaders, industry analysts and partners for sessions and discussions on the trends challenging the insurance industry, and Majesco’s product vision for championing insurers’ transformation and success. Over 150 customers, analysts, and influencers will gather to share and discuss industry trends, best practices, and hear about Majesco solutions and new innovation across its P&C, L&A and Group lines of business.

Attendance to Convergence is by invitation only and open to Majesco’s customers and partners. For more details visit https://convergence.majesco.com.

About Majesco

Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 160 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management, distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services, bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

