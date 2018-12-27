Majesco : Announces Record Date for its Rights Offering to Shareholders

Majesco (NYSE American: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance
software solutions for insurance business transformation, today
announced that the record date for its previously announced rights
offering will be January 7, 2019.
Under the proposed rights offering, Majesco will distribute to its
shareholders, at no charge, one non-transferable subscription right for
each share of common stock held or deemed to be held on the record date.
Each right will entitle the holder to purchase one-sixth of a share of
Majesco’s common stock at a subscription price of $7.10 per whole share.
The net proceeds from the rights offering, for which the Company has
filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”), will be used to fund the remainder of the Exaxe
acquisition, pay off debt, and accelerate cloud growth, which includes
additional acquisition opportunities.
The registration statement relating to the rights offering has been
filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may
not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the registration
statement is declared effective. At that time, a copy of the prospectus
forming a part of the registration statement may be obtained free of
charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov
or by contacting the Information Agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer
Solutions, Inc., by email at Shareholder@Broadridge.com
or by telephone at 888-789-8409. This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful before the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 160 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market
leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
