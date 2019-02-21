Majesco : Guardian Insurance Selects Majesco P&C Policy on Majesco CloudInsurer™ to Accelerate their Business Growth

Selection expands Puerto Rico customers to 19

Majesco (NYSE American: MJCO), a global leader of cloud core insurance software, today announced that Guardian Insurance based in Puerto Rico selected Majesco P&C Policy on Majesco CloudInsurer™ as the foundation of their business transformation and growth strategy.

Guardian Insurance was founded in 1984 and is based in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Guardian is a member of Lockhart Companies, Inc., a parent company established in the 1800's and largest real estate holding company in the US Virgin Islands. Guardian provides property and casualty insurance for both individuals and businesses in both the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with expansion plans for other commercial lines in Puerto Rico. The selection expands Majesco customer to 19 in Puerto Rico, with all on Majesco CloudInsurer™, reflecting the strength and value of the cloud platform.

“Guardian is committed to innovation so that we can offer a compelling experience and competitive products to our partners and customers and the selection of Majesco solutions is aligned to that mission,” stated Jorge Benitez, Senior Vice President at Guardian Insurance. “Majesco’s strong market presence and leading-edge solutions in the Cloud offered us the ability to rapidly get new products to market to fuel our growth strategy. We are looking forward to our implementation and the value it will bring to our customers, partners and employees.”

With the selection of Majesco P&C Policy on Majesco CloudInsurer™, they will be able to write ISO commercial lines, leveraging the ready-to-use content including ISO based rates, rules and forms and the automated monthly updates for both the software and ISO content.

“We are excited to add Guardian to our customer base in Puerto Rico and helping them accelerate their growth and transformation strategy,” said Prateek Kumar, EVP for Majesco. “The uniqueness of the Puerto Rican market highlights the value of cloud-based platform that can support the broad and changing risk needs with innovative new insurance products while providing safe, scalable and secure operations. Our core platform is recognized as a platform for growth and innovation at scale and speed. We welcome Guardian to our customer community.”

Majesco CloudInsurer leverages Majesco’s experience with over 38 cloud customers, providing a business platform with broad appeal for all insurers from greenfields, new start-ups and incubators to mid-market and tier one insurers. Majesco CloudInsurer provides a core insurance software platform leveraging Majesco core solutions including Majesco Policy, Majesco Billing, and Majesco Claims. Majesco Policy for P&C provides pre-configured ISO content, including all rates, rules, forms, taxes, fees, and surcharges for 52 jurisdictions (including DC and Puerto Rico), and provides a well-experienced monthly bureau content update service. Together, the preconfigured bureau content and Majesco Bureau and Content Update Services are designed to provide agility, rapid product innovation, and speed to market, enabling insurance companies to introduce new products and reach new markets quickly and cost effectively.

