Majesco : Reports Strong Cloud Revenue Growth for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
01/30/2019 | 04:17pm EST
Cloud Revenue up 51% from third quarter FY18 and now represents 42% of
total revenue
Total Revenue up 11% from third quarter FY18
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% up significantly from third quarter FY18
Twelve-Month Backlog up 16% from second quarter FY19
Majesco (NYSE American: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance
platform software, today announced strong financial results for the
fiscal 2019 third quarter that ended December 31, 2018.
“Our third quarter financial results reflect the growing success of our
cloud strategy and the solutions to help insurers adapt to a new era,”
stated Adam Elster, Majesco’s CEO. “The number of cloud customers
continues to grow driving a 51% increase in cloud revenues
year-over-year. This clearly demonstrates Majesco’s ability to rapidly
deliver ‘time to value’ to our customers while providing a modern
platform for insurers to innovate new products and business models. In
addition, higher cloud revenues and improved delivery efficiencies are
driving better margins as demonstrated in the third quarter.”
“We are excited to welcome the entire Exaxe team to the Majesco family,
and even more excited to introduce this technology to Majesco’s growing
customer base and prospects across Europe.”
Mr. Elster concluded, “I continue to be encouraged by Majesco’s
products, people and customer focus which are well aligned with the
opportunities and trends of the insurance market. We feel this is best
validated by our recent customer wins, increased backlog, and pipeline
growth. I am pleased with the progress we are making and believe fiscal
2019 is on track to be a strong year for the company.”
Financial Highlights
For the third quarter ended December 31, 2018
Revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $35.4
million up 11.4% as compared to $31.8 million for the third quarter
ended December 31, 2017. The increase in revenue was primarily due to
higher mix of cloud business and additional revenue from the
acquisition of Exaxe Holdings consummated during the quarter.
Gross profit was $17.5 million (49.3% of revenue) for the third
quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $14.9 million (46.9% of
revenue) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in
margin was primarily due to a higher mix of cloud business, higher
proportion of recurring revenues and improved delivery efficiencies.
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $4.8 million (13.6% of
revenue) during the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared
to $4.5 million (14.3% of revenue) during the quarter ended December
31, 2017. The company continues to invest in R&D focused on cloud and
digital solutions.
Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $9.7 million
(27.4% of revenue) during the third quarter ended December 31, 2018,
as compared to $10.3 million (32.3% of revenue) for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017. The 490-basis point reduction in SG&A as a percent
of revenue reflects improved operating leverage. Further, absolute
SG&A expenses during the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 were
lower as the customary Convergence Conference held in the third
quarter every fiscal has been planned for April 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $4.9
million (13.9% of revenue) as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2
million (6.8% of revenue) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The
Adjusted EBITDA margins also improved sequentially by 79 basis points
as compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Net income for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $1.8
million, or $0.05 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $3.1
million, or $(0.08) per share, for the quarter ended December 31,
2017. Net income was significantly higher due to improved revenue and
profitability performance.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2018
Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, was $103.0
million as compared to $90.0 million for the nine months ended
December 31, 2017. The 14.4% increase during the period was primarily
due to higher cloud revenue, additions of new logos and continued
business engagements from existing accounts.
Gross profit was $50.6 million (49.1% of revenue) for the nine months
ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $40.4 million (44.9% of
revenue) for the nine months ended December 31, 2017. A higher mix of
cloud revenue and improved delivery efficiencies continued to drive
better margins.
R&D expenses were $14.3 million (13.9% of revenue) during the nine
months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $12.7 million (14.1% of
revenue) during the nine months ended December 31, 2017.
SG&A expenses were $28.6 million (27.8% of revenue) during the nine
months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $31.0 million (34.5% of
revenue) for the nine months ended December 31, 2017. The reduction in
SG&A was driven by improved management of G&A expenses and higher
operating leverage.
Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $12.8
million (12.4% of revenue) as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8
million (3.1% of revenue) for the nine months ended December 31, 2017.
Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $5.7
million or $0.15 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $5.4
million or $(0.15) per share, for the nine months ended December 31,
2017.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.
Reconciliation tables of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as used in this
press release to GAAP are included in the financial section of this
press release.
Balance Sheet
Majesco had cash and cash equivalents of $14.5 million at December 31,
2018, compared to $11.5 million at December 31, 2017, and $15.1
million as at September 30, 2018.
Total debt at December 31, 2018, was $13.7 million, compared to $13.2
million at December 31, 2017, and $11.7 million as at September 30,
2018.
The reduction in net cash after debt of $2.7 million was after
considering the upfront payment of $7.2 million for the acquisition of
Exaxe Holdings Limited consummated during the quarter.
DSO’s stood at 82 days as at December 31, 2018 as compared to 76 days
as at September 30, 2018.
Other Highlights
Revenue from cloud-based customers was $15.0 million (42.3% of total
revenue) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, up 51.1% as compared
to $9.9 million (31.2% of total revenue) during the quarter ended
December 31, 2017. Total number of cloud customers stood at 51 as of
December 31, 2018.
Total recurring revenue was at $11.7 million (33.1% of total revenue)
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, up 39.8% as compared to $8.4
million (26.4% of total revenue) for the quarter ended December 31,
2017.
Majesco’s 12-month order backlog as of December 31, 2018 was $85.4
million, up 16.4% from $73.3 million on September 30, 2018.
Gartner positioned Majesco as a Leader in the October2018
Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms. Majesco is recognized
as a Leader for its completeness of vision and ability to execute*.
Majesco expanded its Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange™
marketplace with several partner apps.
Majesco announced it’s 2019 Convergence Customer Conference focused on
Growth and Innovation for Digital Insurance, to be held in Savannah,
GA, April 14-16.
Majesco CEO Adam Elster presented at the 21st annual
Needham Growth Conference in New York City.
Customer and Product Highlights Include:
During the third quarter, Majesco added seven new customers, expanded
three existing customers and saw strong renewal results.
Majesco CloudInsurer™ for Property & Casualty
A Tier 1 U.S. based carrier focused on specialty insurance will be
implementing their cyber liability line of business on Majesco Policy
for P&C solution
A Tier 4 U.S. based InsurTech carrier selected Majesco P&C Core Suite
(Policy, Billing and Claims) and Majesco Digital1st Insurance™
platform to support the rapid rollout of its nationwide Workers
Compensation program
A Tier 1 Puerto Rico based carrier selected Majesco Policy for P&C
solution for its Commercial Lines business
Majesco Life & Annuity – Group & Employee Benefits
A Tier 2 U.S. based carrier selected Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite
(Policy, Billing and Claims) to modernize its operations of
administering Employee Benefit Plans
An Indonesian Life Insurance Carrier selected Majesco L&A and Group
Core Suite and portal solutions
A Singapore based health insurance carrier selected Majesco L&A and
Group Core Suite and portal solutions
Majesco Digital1st Insurance™
A Tier 1 U.S. based P&C wholesale broker selected Majesco Digital1st
Insurance™ platform to accelerate their digital journey and modernize
systems of engagement with their carrier partners, agents and customers
Customer Expansion
Three top tier carriers extended the use of Majesco’s platform to
support additional lines of business
Each successful implementation enhances Majesco’s credibility in the
market, with customers and potential new customers, while demonstrating
Majesco’s important value propositions such as speed to value.
During the third quarter, Majesco successfully went live with seven
customers:
1. A Tier 1 US based multi-line carrier using Majesco Billing for P&C to
support its P&C business
2. A Tier 1 US National multi-line insurance company using Majesco
Billing for P&C
3. A Tier 2 specialty underwriter of homeowner’s insurance using Majesco
Policy for P&C
4. A Tier 3 P&C insurance carrier using Majesco Billing for P&C
5. A Large Malaysian life and general insurance carrier using Majesco
Policy for L&A and Group
6. A Large Singapore based life, health and general insurance carrier
with an agent portal
7. A Mid-size Malaysian insurance benefits protection carrier using
Majesco Claims for P&C for its P&C business
In evaluating our business, we consider and use EBITDA as a supplemental
measure of operating performance. We define EBITDA as earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We present EBITDA
because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts,
investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial
performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before stock-based
compensation, a one-time reversal of accrual for contingent liability
and one-time transaction costs related to the Exaxe acquisition.
The terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and are not a
measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity
presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have
limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing Majesco’s
operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA or Adjusted
EBITDA in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other
consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S.
GAAP. Among other things, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our
actual cash expenditures. Other companies may calculate similar measures
differently than Majesco, limiting their usefulness as comparative
tools. We compensate for these limitations by relying on U.S. GAAP
results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental.
Gartner Disclaimer*
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Majesco
Majesco enables insurance business transformation for approximately 160
global customers by providing technology solutions which include
software products, consulting and IT services. Our customers are
carriers from the Property and Casualty, Life, Annuity and Group
insurance segments worldwide. Majesco delivers proven software solutions
and IT services in the core insurance areas such as policy
administration, billing, claims, distribution and analytics.
For more information, please visit us on the web at www.majesco.com,
or call 1-973-461-5200.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the
basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of
management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements
should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors,
including those set forth in Majesco’s reports that it files from time
to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and which you
should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors”
in Majesco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March
31, 2018 filed with the SEC on June 22, 2018.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this
press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks;
changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection
measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development
risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional
scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company;
the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow
of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or
regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions
on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key
personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the
risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving
laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco’s ability to
raise capital to fund future growth.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the
events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will
be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to
be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard
these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other
person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified
timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this presentation. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update
or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date
of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as required by law.
Majesco and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(All amounts are in thousands of US Dollars except per share data
and as stated otherwise)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
Nine months ended December 31, 2017
Revenue
$
35,401
$
31,769
$
102,989
$
90,037
Cost of revenue
17,950
16,864
52,391
49,618
Gross profit
$
17,451
$
14,905
$
50,598
$
40,420
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
$
4,820
$
4,533
$
14,305
$
12,669
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,684
10,274
28,632
31,019
Exceptional Item – M&A Expenses
442
--
442
--
Total operating expenses
$
14,946
$
14,807
$
43,379
$
43,687
Income/(Loss) from operations
$
2,505
$
98
$
7,219
$
(3,267
)
Interest income
7
5
32
18
Interest expense
(114
)
(111
)
(342
)
(378
)
Gain on reversal of accrual contingent liability
--
--
835
--
Other income (expenses), net
(57
)
(121
)
553
(165
)
Income /(Loss) before provision for income taxes
$
2,341
$
(130
)
$
8,297
$
(3,792
)
(Benefit)/Provision for income taxes
512
2,939
2,604
1,643
Net Income/(Loss)
$
1,829
$
(3,069
)
$
5,693
$
(5,435
)
Earnings (Loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.05
$
(0.08
)
$
0.16
$
(0.15
)
Diluted
$
0.05
$
(0.08
)
$
0.15
$
(0.15
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
36,664,718
36,536,797
36,633,300
36,524,799
Diluted
38,725,683
36,536,797
38,814,422
36,524,799
See accompanying notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Majesco and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(All amounts are in thousands of U.S. Dollars except per share
data and as stated otherwise)
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,185
$
9,152
Short term investments
3,299
--
Restricted cash
50
53
Accounts receivables, net
20,141
19,103
Unbilled accounts receivable
11,439
9,997
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,624
9.494
Total current assets
56,738
47,799
Property and equipment, net
2,469
2,755
Intangible assets, net
13,250
6,535
Deferred income tax assets
6,796
7,171
Other assets
330
50
Goodwill
34,726
32,216
Total Assets
$
114, 309
$
96,526
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Software hire purchase obligation
--
203
Short term debt
6,985
5,269
Current maturities of long-term borrowings
3,333
--
Accounts payable
2,100
2,353
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
27,291
22,032
Deferred revenue
12,706
12,201
Total current liabilities
52,415
42,058
Long term debt
3,333
8,367
Vehicle loan
89
--
Other
5,411
928
Total Liabilities
$
61,248
$
51,353
Commitments and contingencies
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.002 per share – 50,000,000 shares
authorized as of September 30, 2018 and 50,000,000 as of March 31,
2018, NIL shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and
March 31, 2018
--
--
Common stock, par value $0.002 per share – 450,000,000 shares
authorized as of September 30, 2018 and 450,000,000 as of March 31,
2018, 36,654,488 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2018 and 36,600,457 as of March 31, 2018
$
73
$
73
Additional paid-in capital
77,643
75,021
Accumulated deficit
(25,192
)
(30,282
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(701
)
361
Non-Controlling Interest
1,238
--
Total equity of common stockholder
53,061
45,173
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
114,309
$
96,526
Majesco and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA