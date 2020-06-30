Majesco : Announces Latest Release to the Majesco : Insurance Data & Analytics Platform

Latest updates to Enterprise Data Warehouse and Business Analytics Platform enhances performance and security measures, DevOps support and operational efficiencies

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform software, today announced the latest release of the Majesco Insurance Data & Analytics Platform which includes several enhancements to Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and Majesco Business Analytics (MBA) components of the platform.

Majesco Insurance Data & Analytics Platform helps insurers turn data into results and delivers relevant information to the right people in real-time. Rich out-of-the-box capabilities allow customers to spend more time on insights and actions and less time on setup. Majesco’s innovative EDW capabilities rapidly unlock insights from multiple internal data sources including policy, billing, claims and distribution, as well as external data sources, traditional 3rd party and innovative data providers, that enable both operational and strategic insights. The solution provides a holistic view of business operations and its pre-built integration with MBA enables insurers to leverage and analyze data that will take their business to the next level.

“Novarica's research has observed an increased interest in data warehouses and data technologies to gain insights that result in improved operations, optimized digital strategy and better business decisions. BI and data analytics rank as a top priority for business leaders, and CIOs have these efforts in their top 3 initiatives,” says Martina Conlon, Executive Vice President at Novarica. “Despite this, most insurers have implemented only basic capabilities. Robust data technology solutions, like Majesco Insurance Data and Analytics, can enable insurers to rapidly implement a comprehensive data environment to deliver the advanced reporting and analytics that meet the needs of their business.”

This release highlights Majesco’s continued strategic investment in the Majesco Data & Analytics Platform that enable insurers to uncover opportunities for new products and experiences. Some key enhancements for EDW include:

Integration with Majesco’s P&C Core Suite to power the Panoramic Customer Snapshot with data insights and analysis

Additional out of the box analytics for commercial lines of business such as workers compensation, commercial auto, inland marine, and commercial property

Significantly lowered the effort of adding a new limit, making it an almost no-code process from the source extraction right up to the analytical front end

Support for Medicare line of business

Capability to monitor producer relationships

Capability for supporting sales organizational hierarchy

Wholesale billing support

In addition, improvements to MBA include:

Data marts and pre-built reports and dashboard with additional Billing and Distribution Management analytics

Ability to store and present data in an integrated manner across policies, its associated lines of business and producers

Ability to build self-service reports and dashboards to analyze Limits, Deductibles and Options across time, risk, location, policy and coverage and their impact on premium and loss

Fully integrated current and historical (AS-IS, AS-ON, AS-WAS) analytics view to support self-service analysis based on any date criteria

“Majesco continues to execute our vision of providing a sophisticated data and analytics platform that helps insurers leverage data as a strategic asset and unlock transformational insights that power market leaders in today’s data-driven world,” says Manish Shah, President Chief Product Officer of Majesco. “These enhancements will help customers optimize business outcomes and enable them to become data-driven organizations.”

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer® LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st® Insurance with Digital1st® Engagement, Digital1st® EcoExchange and Digital1st® Platform – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

