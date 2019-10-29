Majesco : Aon Affinity Fuels Aggressive Growth Plans by Replacing its Complex Legacy Systems with Majesco's Modern, SaaS-Based P&C Core Suite

This high-growth affinity business unit chose Majesco based on its deep cloud experience, strong customer references and proven track record for delivering speed to implementation, speed to market, and speed to value

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that Aon Affinity, a division of Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), chose Majesco solutions to fuel the high-growth potential of its business.

Aon Affinity specializes in customized insurance programs and specialty solutions for 200+ organizations worldwide and considers technology platforms as the backbone of its global operations, critical to efficiency, growth and profitability.

By replacing complex, legacy applications from multiple products, carriers, programs and channels with Majesco P&C Core Suite on Majesco CloudInsurer™ combined with Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse and Majesco Insurance and Data Analytics Platform, Aon Affinity will be able to significantly increase its speed to market with customized products and services for its diverse affinity groups, while optimizing their operations and improving their business insights.

The transformation initiative includes implementation of the Majesco platform across 100-plus programs covering over 20 products and more than 15 unique affinity markets. After an eight-week proof-of-concept to build out four lines of business with Aon Affinity’s specific business rules and flows, they chose Majesco based on its innovative technology, deep cloud experience and customer references, a proven track record for delivering speed to implementation, to market, and to value – and extensive knowledge of the insurance commercial and specialty lines of business.

“Following a rigorous evaluation process, we chose Majesco based on their unique value proposition, which combined speed, extensive business capabilities and content with cloud maturity,” commented Darrin Hebert, CIO at Aon Affinity. “With today’s rapidly expanding affinity market, the ability to deliver customized, innovative products with speed, quality and scalability is crucial to our growth strategy. Majesco’s impressive track record stood apart from the competition. We are excited about tapping the future growth potential with Majesco as our partner.”

“Aon Affinity is long recognized as a pioneer and leader in the insurance industry and we are thrilled to work with them to strengthen that position with our cloud and SaaS based solutions,” commented Ed Ossie, Chief Operating Officer at Majesco. “Majesco is committed across all levels of the organization to partner with Aon Affinity as they transform their business to compete in a new era of insurance that demands agility, innovation, speed and customer value. We look forward to helping them shape the future of their business and the future of insurance.”

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer™ P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer™ LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer™ L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st Insurance™ with Digital1st eConnect™, Digital1st EcoExchange™ and Digital1st Platform™ – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

About Aon Affinity

Aon Affinity is a trade name for Affinity Insurance Services, Inc. Aon Affinity combines the specialized knowledge of affinity program management with the extensive resources of a global company to help clients achieve their goals. With an innovative approach to program strategy, from the design of products and services to the delivery of the marketing message, Aon Affinity offers full-service capabilities; technical expertise and industry knowledge to deliver value to clients. Visit http://www.aon.com/affinity for more information.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Majesco’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Majesco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks; changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company; the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco’s ability to raise capital to fund future growth.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

