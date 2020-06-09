Majesco : Digital1st® EcoExchange Expansion with New Partner Apps and Unveils New Partner Self-Serve Capabilities

40 partner apps from 14 partners Majesco’s Digital1st® EcoExchange reflects the growing traction with incumbent and InsurTech partners

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform software, today announced the expansion of new partner apps and unveils new partner self-serve capabilities to Majesco Digital1st® EcoExchange, a curated live service hub of Majesco Digital1st® Insurance platform. These enhancements will help insurers further evolve and accelerate their digital transformation as well as rapidly expand Majesco partners and their services available on Digital1st® EcoExchange as plug-n-play app.

“As platform-based ecosystems for P&C insurers continue to develop, Celent sees some important trends,” comments Donald Light, Director in Celent’s North American P&C practice. “These trends include insurers having a growing set of solutions to choose from; easier integration of those solutions with insurers’ core systems; and simplified processes for vendors placing their solutions on the platform. This announcement provides proof-points for all three trends.”

This update emphasizes Majesco’s continued investment in the Ecosystem and Platform strategy that enable insurers to create personalized and compelling digital experiences for its customers and agents by leveraging innovative capabilities and data sources offered by a growing diverse community of partners. Some key enhancements include:

Over 40 partner apps offering a variety of capabilities and data sources supporting underwriting, service, claims, customer engagement, data analytics and more.

New partner self-service capabilities with “No Code” configuration for developing and featuring their Apps on Digital1 st® EcoExchange. Majesco partners will be able to build and publish EcoExchange Apps without any coding. This is a unique approach to reduce the cost of development and maintenance for partners.

The Majesco P&C Core Suite now has out of the box integration with partner apps available on the Digital1st® EcoExchange to accelerate core systems speed to implementation.

The new partner self-service capabilities that will enable rapid creation of new partner apps on the Digital1st® EcoExchange will accelerate innovation by delivering advanced and leading-edge capabilities as well as new data sources for insurers to use in support of their digital transformation.

“This next-generation, cloud-native partner ecosystem is the preferred way to integrate third-party services and offers a true 'find and bind' environment,” says Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer for Majesco. “With growing interest by potential partners to develop apps for the Digital1st EcoExchange, these enhancements will accelerate the growth of innovative apps that will help insurers digitally transform their businesses. We have over 10 new customers subscribed to multiple EcoExchange apps who are benefitting from these apps to better serve their customers and agents.”

The latest enhancements underscore Majesco’s continued commitment to creating the next generation digital insurance platform and marketplace that focuses on customer experience, enables business innovation and embraces the growing importance of robust ecosystems that are needed by insurers to compete in a new digital era.

