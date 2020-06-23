Majesco : Launches New Ad Campaign Thanking Frontline Workers

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software, today announced a new ad campaign acknowledging and thanking individual employees, their family members and all frontline workers providing volunteer and essential services during these challenging times. Majesco is partnering with Silvercast Media to promote this initiative on the billboard in Times Square to complement the robust social media campaign that Majesco has been running since April.

“Our main priority has always been the safety and support of our employees, customers and communities in which we operate. Since the beginning our employees have been doing their part to make a difference by donating and volunteering at various local organizations,” says Adam Elster, CEO of Majesco. “The location of Times Square gave us an opportunity to not only recognize our employees’ selfless contributions, but also thank today’s frontline heroes in the biggest way possible.”

Silvercast Media will donate 10% of its proceeds to Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that Majesco supports and many of its own employees contribute to. In response to this global pandemic, SRLC has launched several initiatives to support those most affected by this crisis. In just 74 days, SRLC has served 2.13 million meals, distributed 2.12 million masks, provided 7,630 PPE kits, 433,000 health drinks, 860 gallons of sanitizer to daily wagers, migrant workers and frontline workers and 100,000 pounds of fodder and grains to help feed animals. Over 2,500 SRLC volunteers continue to provide COVID-19 relief in 50 cities across 5 continents.

“We’re thrilled to provide Majesco a platform that gives them an opportunity to not only thank our amazing frontline heroes and essential workers, but also bring awareness to such an important cause,” commented Gary Grossman, co-founder of Silvercast Media.

For more information on SRCL, please click here.

