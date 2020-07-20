Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Majesco    MJCO

MAJESCO

(MJCO)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Majesco has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Thoma Bravo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:51am EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Majesco (Nasdaq: MJCO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Thoma Bravo.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/majesco or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Majesco's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $13.10 for each Majesco share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Majesco by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Majesco accepts a superior bid. Majesco insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Majesco's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Majesco.

If you own common stock in Majesco and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/majesco.                        

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-majesco-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-thoma-bravo-301096232.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAJESCO
11:51aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Majesco has obtai..
PR
09:03aMAJESCO : to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
BU
07/17MAJESCO : Launches new product portal to expand and accelerate customer's planni..
AQ
07/16MAJESCO : Launches New Product Portal to Expand and Accelerate Customer's Planni..
BU
07/14MAJESCO : Enables United Educators Digital Transformation Journey
BU
07/13MAJESCO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/10MAJESCO : Celent Recognizes Majesco with XCelent Award for Depth of Service in t..
AQ
07/09MAJESCO : Celent Recognizes Majesco with XCelent Award for Depth of Service in t..
BU
07/08MAJESCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
06/30MAJESCO : Announces Latest Release to the Majesco : Insurance Data & Analytics P..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group