WeissLaw LLP : Reminds MJCO and MYOS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

08/07/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MJCO shareholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of MJCO common stock that they own. If you own MJCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/majesco/

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held pharmaceutical company MedAvail, Inc. ("MedAvail"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, all of the assets and liabilities of MYOS (with exception to certain excluded assets) will be contributed to a subsidiary of MYOS, and shares of that subsidiary will then be distributed as a dividend to MYOS shareholders immediately following the closing of the merger. Ultimately, following the closing of the deal, MYOS shareholders will own only 3.5% of the new combined company, with MedAvail's security holders and new investors owning the remaining 96.5% of the new entity. If you own MYOS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/myos-rens-technology-inc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-mjco-and-myos-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301108669.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
