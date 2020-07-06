Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Majestic Gold Corp.    MJS   CA5609121077

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.

(MJS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/06 02:20:00 pm
0.05 CAD   --.--%
02:59pMAJESTIC GOLD : Director Resigns
PU
07:14aMAJESTIC GOLD : Provides Status Update To Management Cease Trade Order
PU
06/16MAJESTIC GOLD : Announces Cancellation of Intercompany Debt
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Majestic Gold : Director Resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

306 - 1688 152nd Street Surrey, British Columbia

Canada, V4A 4N2 Telephone: 604-560-9060 Facsimile: 604-560-9062 Email: info@majesticgold.com

MAJESTIC DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Vancouver, British Columbia - July 6, 2020 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) announces the resignation of Mr. David Duval from the board of directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Duval for his valuable service to the Company as board member since 2014 and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Kenwood"

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Informationinferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward‐looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Disclaimer

Majestic Gold Corp. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 18:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.
02:59pMAJESTIC GOLD : Director Resigns
PU
07:14aMAJESTIC GOLD : Provides Status Update To Management Cease Trade Order
PU
06/16MAJESTIC GOLD : Announces Cancellation of Intercompany Debt
AQ
06/15MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. : - Default Announcement Pursuant to National Policy 12-203
AQ
06/12MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. : - Songjiagou Mining License Renewed to 2031
AQ
06/01MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. : - Update for Reliance on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relie..
AQ
05/12MAJESTIC GOLD : Director Resigns
PU
2019MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. : Reports 2019 Q4 Results
AQ
2019MAJESTIC GOLD : Reports 2019 Q4 Results
PU
2019MAJESTIC GOLD : Announces Change in Financial Year-End
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32,4 M - -
Net income 2019 5,05 M - -
Net cash 2019 7,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 38,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Majestic Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Patrick Kenwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Mackie Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Kenneth Campbell Independent Director
David K. Duval Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.11.11%39
NEWMONT CORPORATION40.30%48 926
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION47.39%46 569
POLYUS72.59%22 963
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.51.29%19 311
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.64%18 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group