MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.    MJS   CA5609121077

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.

(MJS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/21 01:27:29 pm
0.065 CAD   +8.33%
Majestic Gold : Reports 2019 Annual Results

07/21/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

306 - 1688 152nd Street

Surrey, British Columbia

Canada, V4A 4N2

Telephone: 604-560-9060

Facsimile: 604-560-9062

Email: info@majesticgold.com

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. REPORTS 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

Vancouver, British Columbia - July 20, 2020 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) announces its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR www.sedar.comand on the Company's website www.majesticgold.com.

OVERVIEW

  • Gold production was 35,099 ounces for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 29,160 ounces produced for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018;
  • Gold sales revenue was $40.4 million for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019, from the sale of 31,384 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,286 per ounce, compared to gold sales revenue of $33.5 million from the sale of 25,584 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,308 per ounce, for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018;
  • Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the fifteen-monthsended December 31, 2019, were $641 per ounce and $786 per ounce, compared to $628 per ounce and $746 per ounce for the twelve- months end September 30, 2018; Refer to pages 17-19of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRSfinancial measure;
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019, was $15.8 million, compared to $14.5 million for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018. Refer to pages 17-19 of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;
  • Net income for the fifteen-months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.3 million, compared to $11.9 million for the twelve-months end September 30, 2018; and
  • The Company's balance sheet benefitted from fiscal 2019's operating and financial performance, increasing its cash to $23.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $18.8 million at September 30, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had working capital of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $3.9 million at September 30, 2018.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2018

(restated)

Operating data

Gold produced (ozs)

35,099

29,160

Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs)

32,179

26,645

Gold sold (ozs)

31,384

25,584

Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)

$

1,286

$

1,308

Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1)

641

628

Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1)

891

769

All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz sold) (1)

786

746

Financial data

Total revenues

$

40,373,301

$

33,462,929

Gross profit (2)

12,406,586

13,780,541

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

15,816,519

14,491,665

Net income

4,265,482

11,921,694

Net income attributable to shareholders

2,365,181

7,954,447

Basic and diluted income per share

0.00

0.01

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,918,724

$

18,842,863

Total assets

98,682,737

102,824,308

Total current liabilities

24,395,468

30,625,503

  1. See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A on page 17-19.
  2. "Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐ looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

Disclaimer

Majestic Gold Corp. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 18:50:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32,3 M - -
Net income 2019 1,89 M - -
Net cash 2019 12,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,34x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,5 M 46,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Majestic Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Patrick Kenwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Mackie Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Kenneth Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.33.33%46
NEWMONT CORPORATION47.73%51 518
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION57.75%49 975
POLYUS87.63%24 996
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.73.24%22 170
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.40%18 875
