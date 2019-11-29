Log in
MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.    MJS

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.

(MJS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/27 09:49:49 am
0.045 CAD   --.--%
MAJESTIC GOLD : Reports 2019 Q4 Results
PU
MAJESTIC GOLD : Announces Change in Financial Year-End
PU
MAJESTIC GOLD : Signs Memorandums of Understanding on Four Properties
PU
Majestic Gold : Reports 2019 Q4 Results

11/29/2019 | 03:28pm EST

306 - 1688 152nd Street

Surrey, British Columbia

Canada, V4A 4N2

Telephone: 604-560-9060

Facsimile: 604-560-9062

Email: info@majesticgold.com

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. REPORTS 2019 Q4 RESULTS

Vancouver, British Columbia - November 29, 2019 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) reports its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the same period that are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and www.majesticgold.com. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gold production was 6,273 ounces for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 6,123 ounces produced for the 2018 comparative quarter;
  • Gold sales revenue reached $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, from the sale of 5,524 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,280 per ounce, compared to gold sales revenue of $6.1 million from the sale of 5,102 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,203 per ounce, for the 2018 comparative quarter. The 15% increase in gold sales revenue for the current quarter is primarily due to an 8% increase in ounces sold and 6% increase in average realized price;
  • Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $593 per ounce and $838 per ounce, compared to $658 per ounce and $826 per ounce for the 2018 comparative quarter. The cash costs and all-insustaining costs for the first twelve months of fiscal 2019 were $613 per ounce and $752 per ounce, compared to $651 per ounce and $774 per ounce for the 2018 comparative period. The Company continues to work in maintaining its cash costs and AISC averages below $675 per ounce and $775 per ounce, respectively. Refer to pages 13-15for the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRSfinancial measure;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3,036,643 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2,030,064 for the comparative quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first twelve months of 2019 was $14,063,228, compared to $14,244,144 for the comparative period of fiscal 2018. Refer to pages 13- 15 of the MD&A for the computation of this Non-IFRS financial measure;
  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2,222,525, compared to $569,384 for the 2018 comparative quarter;
  • The Company's balance sheet benefitted from the fourth quarter of 2019's operating and financial performance, increasing its cash to $21.8 million at September 30, 2019 from $18.8 million at September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had working capital of $6.4 million compared to a working capital deficit of $2.2 million at September 30, 2018; and
  • On October 23, 2019, the Company announced it had entered into three separate non-binding Memorandums of Understanding ("MOUs") with three different groups on four gold projects located in the Muping-Rushan gold belt in eastern Shandong Province, China.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating data

Gold produced (ozs)

6,273

6,123

28,395

29,160

Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs)

5,870

5,729

26,138

26,645

Gold sold (ozs)

5,524

5,102

25,244

25,584

Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)

$

1,280

$

1,203

$

1,274

$

1,308

Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1)

593

658

613

651

Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1)

785

834

784

811

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)

838

826

752

774

Financial data

Total revenues

$

7,119,195

$

6,214,381

$

32,431,989

$

33,804,198

Gross profit (2)

2,779,777

1,957,951

12,632,357

13,046,333

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

3,036,643

2,030,064

14,063,228

14,244,144

Net income

2,222,525

569,384

7,393,414

6,876,418

Net income attributable to shareholders

1,680,720

297,724

5,048,031

4,397,090

Basic and diluted gain per share

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.01

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

Cash

$21,814,635

$18,842,863

Total assets

120,077,016

123,643,469

Total current liabilities

23,683,232

29,182,046

  1. See "Additional Non-IFRS Financial Measures" on pages 13-15 in the Company's MD&A.
  2. "Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-lookingstatements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith

and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance

suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐

looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Disclaimer

Majestic Gold Corp. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 20:27:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Patrick Kenwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Mackie Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Shao Hui Chen Director
Shou Wu Chen Independent Director
John Kenneth Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJESTIC GOLD CORP.-35.71%35
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.19%31 301
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.00%29 987
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED42.48%16 116
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 211
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED43.79%13 886
