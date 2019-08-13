Majestic Wine : Change of Name to Naked Wines PLC

Naked Wines plc
13August 2019
For Immediate release
Naked Wines plc (formerly Majestic Wine PLC) (the 'Company')
Change of Name to Naked Wines plc
Further to the announcement on 9 August 2019, Majestic Wine PLC is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Naked Wines plc and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares under the new name will be effective as of 8:00am on 14 August 2019.
The Company's TIDM, ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.
For further information, please contact:
|
Majestic Wine PLC
Rowan Gormley, Chief Executive Officer
James Crawford, Chief Financial Officer
|
Tel: 01923 298 200
Investor.relations@majestic.co.uk
|
Investec (NOMAD & Broker)
David Flin / Carlton Nelson / David Anderson
|
Tel: 0207 597 5970
|
|
|
Instinctif Partners (PR Agency)
Damian Reece
|
Tel: 0207 457 2020
Disclaimer
Majestic Wine plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:31:03 UTC