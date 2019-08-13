Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Majestic Wine PLC    WINE   GB00B021F836

MAJESTIC WINE PLC

(WINE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Majestic Wine : Change of Name to Naked Wines PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:32am EDT

Naked Wines plc

13August 2019

For Immediate release

Naked Wines plc (formerly Majestic Wine PLC) (the 'Company')

Change of Name to Naked Wines plc

Further to the announcement on 9 August 2019, Majestic Wine PLC is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Naked Wines plc and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares under the new name will be effective as of 8:00am on 14 August 2019.

The Company's TIDM, ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Majestic Wine PLC

Rowan Gormley, Chief Executive Officer

James Crawford, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01923 298 200

Investor.relations@majestic.co.uk

Investec (NOMAD & Broker)

David Flin / Carlton Nelson / David Anderson

Tel: 0207 597 5970

Instinctif Partners (PR Agency)

Damian Reece

Tel: 0207 457 2020

Disclaimer

Majestic Wine plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAJESTIC WINE PLC
10:32aMAJESTIC WINE : Change of Name to Naked Wines PLC
PU
08/02SOFTBANK : Majestic Wine to sell retail & commercial units to Softbank's Fortres..
RE
08/01MAJESTIC WINE : OFF THE SHELF Majestic Wine seeks final offers for merchant arm ..
AQ
07/18MAJESTIC WINE : Grant of share awards and options
PU
07/05MAJESTIC WINE : Notice of AGM
PU
07/02MAJESTIC WINE : SoftBank's Fortress close to buying Majestic Wine's retail unit ..
RE
06/14MAJESTIC WINE : WINE-DING DOWN Majestic Wine in talks with bidders over the sale..
AQ
06/13UK-focused shares dip as no-deal Brexit scenario re-emerges
RE
06/13MAJESTIC WINE : falls on Chairman exit, lack of details on sale of stores
RE
06/13MAJESTIC WINE : Full Year Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 544 M
EBIT 2020 13,2 M
Net income 2020 1,50 M
Debt 2020 20,4 M
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 209 M
Chart MAJESTIC WINE PLC
Duration : Period :
Majestic Wine PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJESTIC WINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 385,00  GBp
Last Close Price 287,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rowan Gormley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Gregory Hodder Non-Executive Chairman
James Andrew Crawford Group Chief Financial Office & Executive Director
Justin James Apthorp Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Andrew Harding Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJESTIC WINE PLC16.40%252
WALMART INC.12.93%300 288
SYSCO CORPORATION11.70%37 025
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC21.79%35 102
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.72%31 440
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD20.33%30 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group