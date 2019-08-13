Majestic Wine : Change of Name to Naked Wines PLC

Naked Wines plc

13August 2019

For Immediate release

Naked Wines plc (formerly Majestic Wine PLC) (the 'Company')

Change of Name to Naked Wines plc

Further to the announcement on 9 August 2019, Majestic Wine PLC is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Naked Wines plc and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares under the new name will be effective as of 8:00am on 14 August 2019.

The Company's TIDM, ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.

