Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Majestic Wine PLC    WINE   GB00B021F836

MAJESTIC WINE PLC (WINE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Majestic Wine : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:49am EST

Majestic Wine PLC

Grant of awards under existing long term incentive plan ('LTIP')

For Immediate Release

16 January 2019

Majestic Wine PLC

('Majestic' or the 'Company')

Grant of awards under existing long term incentive plan ('LTIP')

On the 15th January 2019 the Company issued conditional awards and nil-cost options over 69,675 Ordinary Shares of 7.5 pence each under its long term incentive plan ('LTIP') to 92 new employees and to employees who have changed roles in the period.

The number of shares subject to the LTIP awards has been determined by reference to the preceding three-month average price of a share on the London Stock Exchange on 21st December 2018 (356.54 pence per share).

The LTIP awards are subject to acceptance and will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to meeting certain strategic, operational, financial and shareholder return performance criteria and the continued employment of the participant. Clawback provisions contained in the rules of the LTIP can be applied to awards made to all participants.

Included in the 92 employees is one PDMR (Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) who received conditional LTIP awards as follows:

Name

Title

Maximum number of Ordinary Shares conditionally awarded

Maximum total number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP award

Olivia Fitzgerald

Managing Director, Majestic Commercial

16,828

16,828

Following these grants the Company has a total of 72,134,957 ordinary shares of 7.5p each in issue. There are 2,182,663 unvested conditional share awards and unexercised options issued under employee share schemes, equating to approximately 3.03% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.Any contingent consideration shares that are still to be issued as part of the acquisition of Naked Wines are not included in the employee share scheme award total. The total number of Ordinary Shares that remain to be issued pursuant to the acquisition agreement is 522,181.

Majestic Wine PLC does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Majestic Wine PLC is 72,134,957

The above figure 72,134,957 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Majestic Wine PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Olivia Fitzgerald

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, Majestic Commercial

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Majestic Wine PLC

b)

LEI

213800IYPFIRRQQE9R62

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 7.5p

GB00B021F836

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award in the Company's LTIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

16,828

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

15 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM Market

For further information, please contact

Majestic Wine PLC

Rowan Gormley, Chief Executive Officer

James Crawford, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01923 298 200

investor.relations@majestic.co.uk

Investec (NOMAD & Broker)

David Flin / Carlton Nelson / David Anderson

Tel: 0207 597 5970

Instinctif Partners (PR Agency)

Damian Reece / George Yeomans

Tel: 0207 457 2020 or 07931 598 593

About Majestic Wine PLC:

Majestic Wine PLC is a quality wine specialist, with operations in the UK, France, USA and Australia.

Our goal is to try to beat the market by investing in customer relationships, rather than stores. We do that through:

Investing in business models that compound, i.e. that get stronger with growth

Investing with discipline, because we are able to test new opportunities before we roll them out

Using data and technology to continuously improve - every quarter we double up on our best performing investments, and cut the worst

Our divisions:

1. Naked - Naked's customers in the UK, USA and Australia crowdfund independent winemakers in exchange for preferential prices on exclusive wines.

2. Retail - The UK's largest specialist wine retailer. We help people find wines they will love by employing highly engaged, well trained people equipped with state of the art tools and unique wines.

3. Commercial - A specialist on-trade supplier. We help our customers make more money from their wine list by offering national pricing and scale but local delivery and training.

4. Lay and Wheeler - A specialist fine wine merchant. We are a trusted guide for people who love fine wine, supplying the world's finest wines with a personal service.

Disclaimer

Majestic Wine plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 07:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAJESTIC WINE PLC
02:49aMAJESTIC WINE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/10How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
2018MAJESTIC WINE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MAJESTIC WINE : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Amendment
PU
2018MAJESTIC WINE : profits swing to a loss
AQ
2018MAJESTIC WINE : Glass half empty as Majestic Wine posts losses
AQ
2018MAJESTIC WINE : stocks up for Brexit hangover after H1 loss
RE
2018MAJESTIC WINE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018MAJESTIC WINE : Broker Update
PU
2018MAJESTIC WINE : Dividend Payment
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 507 M
EBIT 2019 12,5 M
Net income 2019 4,67 M
Debt 2019 13,8 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 41,50
P/E ratio 2020 22,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 193 M
Chart MAJESTIC WINE PLC
Duration : Period :
Majestic Wine PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJESTIC WINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,96  GBP
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rowan Gormley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Gregory Hodder Non-Executive Chairman
James Andrew Crawford Group Chief Financial Office & Executive Director
Justin James Apthorp Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Andrew Harding Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJESTIC WINE PLC9.31%247
WAL-MART STORES3.33%275 854
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.23%39 427
SYSCO CORPORATION0.10%32 721
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC5.64%30 495
AHOLD DELHAIZE1.06%30 398
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.