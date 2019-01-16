Majestic Wine : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Majestic Wine PLC

Grant of awards under existing long term incentive plan ('LTIP')

For Immediate Release

16 January 2019

Majestic Wine PLC

('Majestic' or the 'Company')

Grant of awards under existing long term incentive plan ('LTIP')

On the 15th January 2019 the Company issued conditional awards and nil-cost options over 69,675 Ordinary Shares of 7.5 pence each under its long term incentive plan ('LTIP') to 92 new employees and to employees who have changed roles in the period.

The number of shares subject to the LTIP awards has been determined by reference to the preceding three-month average price of a share on the London Stock Exchange on 21st December 2018 (356.54 pence per share).

The LTIP awards are subject to acceptance and will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to meeting certain strategic, operational, financial and shareholder return performance criteria and the continued employment of the participant. Clawback provisions contained in the rules of the LTIP can be applied to awards made to all participants.

Included in the 92 employees is one PDMR (Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) who received conditional LTIP awards as follows:

Name Title Maximum number of Ordinary Shares conditionally awarded Maximum total number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP award Olivia Fitzgerald Managing Director, Majestic Commercial 16,828 16,828

Following these grants the Company has a total of 72,134,957 ordinary shares of 7.5p each in issue. There are 2,182,663 unvested conditional share awards and unexercised options issued under employee share schemes, equating to approximately 3.03% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.Any contingent consideration shares that are still to be issued as part of the acquisition of Naked Wines are not included in the employee share scheme award total. The total number of Ordinary Shares that remain to be issued pursuant to the acquisition agreement is 522,181.

Majestic Wine PLC does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Majestic Wine PLC is 72,134,957

The above figure 72,134,957 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Majestic Wine PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivia Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Majestic Commercial b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Majestic Wine PLC b) LEI 213800IYPFIRRQQE9R62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 7.5p GB00B021F836 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award in the Company's LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 16,828 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM Market

For further information, please contact

Majestic Wine PLC Rowan Gormley, Chief Executive Officer James Crawford, Chief Financial Officer Tel: 01923 298 200 investor.relations@majestic.co.uk Investec (NOMAD & Broker) David Flin / Carlton Nelson / David Anderson Tel: 0207 597 5970 Instinctif Partners (PR Agency) Damian Reece / George Yeomans Tel: 0207 457 2020 or 07931 598 593

About Majestic Wine PLC:

Majestic Wine PLC is a quality wine specialist, with operations in the UK, France, USA and Australia.

Our goal is to try to beat the market by investing in customer relationships, rather than stores. We do that through:

● Investing in business models that compound, i.e. that get stronger with growth

● Investing with discipline, because we are able to test new opportunities before we roll them out

● Using data and technology to continuously improve - every quarter we double up on our best performing investments, and cut the worst

Our divisions:

1. Naked - Naked's customers in the UK, USA and Australia crowdfund independent winemakers in exchange for preferential prices on exclusive wines.

2. Retail - The UK's largest specialist wine retailer. We help people find wines they will love by employing highly engaged, well trained people equipped with state of the art tools and unique wines.

3. Commercial - A specialist on-trade supplier. We help our customers make more money from their wine list by offering national pricing and scale but local delivery and training.

4. Lay and Wheeler - A specialist fine wine merchant. We are a trusted guide for people who love fine wine, supplying the world's finest wines with a personal service.