Majestic Wine : Result of GM

RNS Number:

Naked Wines plc

6 September 2019

For Immediate release

Naked Wines plc (the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

Naked Wines plc is pleased to announce that the Resolution put to Shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today to approve the sale of Majestic Wine Warehouses Limited and Les Celliers de Calais S.A.S., which together comprise the Majestic Retail and Commercial businesses, was duly passed.

The Special Resolution to approve the Board's authority to purchase its own ordinary shares of 7.5p each was also passed.

Voting was conducted by way of a poll on both the Resolution and Special Resolution proposed at the General Meeting. The number of votes for and against each of the Resolutions put before the General Meeting and the number of votes withheld were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Withheld Total Votes 1 Sale of Majestic Retail and Commercial 41,241,724 99.86 56,104 0.14 4,520 41,302,348 2 Purchase its own ordinary shares of 7.5p each 41,240,308 99.86 56,220 0.14 5,820 41,302,348

For further information, please contact: