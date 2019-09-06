Majestic Wine : Result of GM

RNS Number:
Naked Wines plc
6 September 2019
For Immediate release
Naked Wines plc (the 'Company')
Result of General Meeting
Naked Wines plc is pleased to announce that the Resolution put to Shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today to approve the sale of Majestic Wine Warehouses Limited and Les Celliers de Calais S.A.S., which together comprise the Majestic Retail and Commercial businesses, was duly passed.
The Special Resolution to approve the Board's authority to purchase its own ordinary shares of 7.5p each was also passed.
Voting was conducted by way of a poll on both the Resolution and Special Resolution proposed at the General Meeting. The number of votes for and against each of the Resolutions put before the General Meeting and the number of votes withheld were as follows:
|
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
Withheld
|
Total Votes
|
1
|
Sale of Majestic Retail and Commercial
|
41,241,724
|
99.86
|
56,104
|
0.14
|
4,520
|
41,302,348
|
2
|
Purchase its own ordinary shares of 7.5p each
|
41,240,308
|
99.86
|
56,220
|
0.14
|
5,820
|
41,302,348
