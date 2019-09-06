Log in
MAJESTIC WINE PLC

09/06 10:31:06 am
254.975 GBp
Majestic Wine : Result of GM

09/06/2019 | 10:42am EDT

RNS Number:

Naked Wines plc

6 September 2019

For Immediate release

Naked Wines plc (the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

Naked Wines plc is pleased to announce that the Resolution put to Shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today to approve the sale of Majestic Wine Warehouses Limited and Les Celliers de Calais S.A.S., which together comprise the Majestic Retail and Commercial businesses, was duly passed.

The Special Resolution to approve the Board's authority to purchase its own ordinary shares of 7.5p each was also passed.

Voting was conducted by way of a poll on both the Resolution and Special Resolution proposed at the General Meeting. The number of votes for and against each of the Resolutions put before the General Meeting and the number of votes withheld were as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Withheld

Total Votes

1

Sale of Majestic Retail and Commercial

41,241,724

99.86

56,104

0.14

4,520

41,302,348

2

Purchase its own ordinary shares of 7.5p each

41,240,308

99.86

56,220

0.14

5,820

41,302,348

For further information, please contact:

Naked Wines plc

Rowan Gormley, Chief Executive Officer

James Crawford, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01923 298 200

IR@nakedwines.com

Investec (NOMAD & Broker)

David Flin / Carlton Nelson / David Anderson

Tel: 0207 597 5970

Instinctif Partners (PR Agency)

Damian Reece

Tel: 0207 457 2020

Disclaimer

Majestic Wine plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:41:02 UTC
