Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Majestic Wine PLC    WINE   GB00B021F836

MAJESTIC WINE PLC

(WINE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Majestic Wine : falls on Chairman exit, lack of details on sale of stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a Majestic Wine Warehouse in Cheadle Hulme

(Reuters) - Shares in Majestic Wine fell on Thursday following the abrupt departure of its chairman and as a lack of details about the sale of its retail outlets and a dividend suspension spooked investors.

Majestic, which has been struggling with competition from discounters and online rivals, said it was in advanced talks with multiple bidders over the sale of its 200 outlets as it focuses on its own online Naked Wines brand, but gave no further information.

The company's shares jumped sharply on Wednesday after Sky News reported that activist fund Elliott Advisors had launched a bid for the stores but fell as much as 8.5 percent on Thursday.

A decision to suspend the final dividend due to the sale also weighed on the share price, although the company said a payout of the same amount would be made, contingent on the completion of the sale.

"The dividend is being suspended due to the sale of Majestic and a focus on Naked. This needs further explanation," said lead Liberum analyst Wayne Brown.

Chief Executive Rowan Gormley told Reuters the rationale behind the dividend suspension was to take a "conservative" stance with the company's cash. He said Majestic would invest heavily in the expansion of Naked Wines, particularly in the United States, and spend more on digital marketing.

Chairman Greg Hodder will step down at the end of August and John C. Walden was named as non-executive director and chairman designate.

"The highly regarded Chairman has resigned, and whilst replaced with another credible candidate, it is an unexpected surprise," Brown said.

Majestic said if it does not complete the proposed sale over the summer, it will continue to run the retail business independently through the December holiday season before restarting sale talks in 2020.

The company, which plans to rename itself Naked Wines Plc, reported adjusted pretax profit of 11.3 million pounds for the year ended April. 1, missing the average analyst estimate of 12.75 million pounds.

A weak pound pushed up the price of importing wine, which, combined with shaky consumer confidence, hurt the company's UK operations and margins, said Gormley.

The Naked Wines business, which Majestic acquired in 2015, reported a 14.5% rise in sales for the year ended April 1, while revenue at its retail division grew only 1.5%

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirsten Donovan)

By Karina Dsouza

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAJESTIC WINE PLC
06:14aMAJESTIC WINE : falls on Chairman exit, lack of details on sale of stores
RE
04:31aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors lift FTSE 100, Peltz stake thrusts Ferguson h..
RE
02:24aMAJESTIC WINE : Full Year Results
PU
01:21aMAJESTIC WINE : Activist elliott makes bid for majestic wine stores
AQ
06/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rally out of steam as trade nerves return, BAT slid..
RE
06/10MAJESTIC WINE PLC : annual earnings release
05/21MAJESTIC WINE : says retail business attracts many suitors
RE
05/21MAJESTIC WINE : Statement re Media Speculation
PU
05/20MAJESTIC WINE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
04/23MAJESTIC WINE : may sell all UK stores in shift online
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 507 M
EBIT 2019 12,0 M
Net income 2019 4,27 M
Debt 2019 13,5 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 51,59
P/E ratio 2020 34,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart MAJESTIC WINE PLC
Duration : Period :
Majestic Wine PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJESTIC WINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rowan Gormley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Gregory Hodder Non-Executive Chairman
James Andrew Crawford Group Chief Financial Office & Executive Director
Justin James Apthorp Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Andrew Harding Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJESTIC WINE PLC28.74%244
WAL-MART STORES16.82%292 332
SYSCO CORPORATION16.12%35 444
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC28.92%35 042
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.72%29 708
TESCO19.67%27 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About