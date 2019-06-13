Log in
MAJESTIC WINE PLC

Majestic Wine : says retail business sale talks in advanced stage

06/13/2019 | 02:53am EDT

(Reuters) - Majestic Wine said on Thursday it was in advanced talks with multiple bidders over a potential sale of its retail outlets as it focuses on its fast-growing Naked Wines brand, which delivered another year of strong sales.

The company's shares jumped sharply on Wednesday after Sky News reported that activist fund Elliott Advisors had launched a bid for the company's 200 outlets.

Majestic also suspended the payment of a final dividend, replacing it with a special dividend of the same amount that would be contingent on the completion of the sale.

The company said if it does not complete the proposed sale over the summer, it will continue to run the retail business independently through the December holiday season before restarting the deal talks in 2020.

Majestic said in May that multiple suitors had shown interest in the business, a month after the retailer said it was looking to sell the unit to focus on online sales amid competition from discount sellers and other digital rivals.

The company also faces increasing property taxes as well as the impact of weak consumer confidence in recent months amid an uncertain political climate.

The Naked Wines business, which Majestic acquired in 2015, reported a 14.5% rise in sales for the year ended April 1.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

