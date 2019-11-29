Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Major Holdings Limited    8209   KYG5760H1121

MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8209)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/28
0.06 HKD   -14.29%
09:11aSwedish government proposes hefty changes to central bank law
RE
09:08aITALY AND GERMANY VIE FOR ECB'S MONEY-PRINTING PRESS : sources
RE
08:50aTIMELINE : Twists and turns in Mediaset vs Vivendi TV drama
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy and Germany vie for ECB's money-printing press: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 09:08am EST

The German and Italian appointees to the European Central Bank's board are vying for control of the ECB's market operations, a key position that involves running its vast money-printing program, two sources told Reuters.

Isabel Schnabel and Fabio Panetta are due to take their seats in early January as part of a reshuffle. New ECB President Christine Lagarde will then redistribute responsibilities among the six members of the board, who run the organization.

Whoever gets to control the ECB's market operations will have a chance to influence its multi-trillion euro bond-buying scheme and have a big say on key questions such as which bonds the ECB can buy and for how long.

A showdown between Schnabel and Panetta would extend a long-running feud between Germany and Italy for influence over the ECB, an institution which under Italian former president Mario Draghi ditched German orthodoxy to embrace the aggressive stimulus policies spearheaded by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said both Schnabel and Panetta want to leave their mark on monetary policy at the ECB, which is pumping even more cash into the financial system in the hope of boosting inflation in the euro zone.

Schnabel, Panetta and an ECB spokesman declined to comment for this article.

They both backed the ECB's latest stimulus measures in written replies to the European Parliament published on Friday, ahead of their confirmatory hearings next week. [nL8N2893MU]

With the job of chief economist firmly in the hands of Irishman Philip Lane, the two new entries have trained their sights on the ECB's market operations, from where they can steer its asset purchases and lending schemes, the sources said.

Key issues include how the ECB can get around a cap on the amount of debt it can hold from any one country - a looming issue for Germany - and which other assets it can turn to if it runs out of bonds to buy.

The role currently belongs to outgoing board member Benoit Coeure, who also represents the ECB at international fora such as the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund.

One of the sources said Schnabel would be interested in keeping Coeure's international portfolio but that responsibility may also be spun off.

Attributing portfolios is a prerogative of the ECB's president and Lagarde's predecessor, Mario Draghi, put off the matter for months last year. This meant the timing of any decision was uncertain.

UNPRECEDENTED DIVISIONS

Panetta and Schnabel join the ECB at a time of unprecedented divisions about the merit of more bond purchases and on the eve of a major policy review, which will likely see the central bank redefine its inflation target and the means to achieve it.

Germany's previous appointee to the board, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, resigned weeks after failing, along with more than a third of the ECB's Governing Council, to stop a decision to resume asset buys at the September meeting.

The central bank is regularly accused in the German media of expropriating German savers, inflating property bubbles and bankrolling indebted southern European governments, such as Italy's, with its ultra-easy policy.

Schnabel's area of speciality is in banking crises and she is one of the five "wise people" advising the German government on economic affairs.

Panetta, a Bank of Italy official for 35 years, has rarely spoken about monetary policy but he helped engineer some of the ECB's crisis-fighting tools.

He was until recently Italy's representative on the ECB's supervisory arm, where he successfully fought to water down rules forcing banks to set cash aside against loans that sour.

By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:11aSwedish government proposes hefty changes to central bank law
RE
09:08aITALY AND GERMANY VIE FOR ECB'S MONE : sources
RE
08:50aTIMELINE : Twists and turns in Mediaset vs Vivendi TV drama
RE
02:48aAlibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
DJ
02:15aSoftBank-backed Ola targets IPO process by March-end 2021, cut staff by up to..
RE
12:06aDollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets
RE
11/28A Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- and Perhaps Trump, Too
DJ
11/28EXCLUSIVE : Finns to propose nudging up contributions to next EU budget - source..
RE
11/28Markets Face New Challenge With Conflicting Trade Signals
DJ
11/28Japan's retail sales slump as tax hike hits
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 213 M
Chart MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Major Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kin Leung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chun To Cheung Chairman
Chi Keung Sin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wing Shun Cheung Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Hoi Ying Ngai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.69%27
WALMART INC.27.49%337 787
SYSCO CORPORATION29.36%41 359
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED34.77%33 645
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.08%33 105
TESCO PLC24.88%29 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group