Major Holdings Limited    8209

MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8209)
Major : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION

08/05/2020 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

美捷滙控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1389)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

MAJOR TRANSACTION

Reference is made to (i) the annual report of Major Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") and (ii) the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report").

The board of directors of the Company would like to provide the following supplemental information to the section headed "Acquisition of a subsidiary" in Note 33(a) of the notes to the consolidated financial statements as set out in the 2019 Annual Report and in Note 34(a) of the notes to the consolidated financial statements as set out in the 2020 Annual Report respectively in relation to the profit guarantee in connection with the acquisition of The Wine Cave Company Limited ("Wine Cave") in 2018:

  1. the profit after tax of Wine Cave for the relevant periods are as follows:

For the year ended

For the year ended

31 March 2019

31 March 2020

Profit after tax

HK$2,931,053

HK$3,379,943

  1. the actual performance of Wine Cave for each of the two years ended 31 March 2019 and 2020 met the profit guarantee made by Mr. Zheng Huanming.

The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Annual Report.

By order of the Board

Major Holdings Limited

Cheung Chun To

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Chun To and Mr. Leung Chi Kin Joseph, the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yue Kwai Wa Ken, Mr. Ngai Hoi Ying and Mr. Siu Shing Tak.

  • For identification purpose only

